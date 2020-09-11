For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA





The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee has demanded that Cricket South Africa (CSA) board and senior officials step aside.

CSA is opposed to the move.

John Perlman speaks to South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke for his opinion on the matter.

It is a very sad day for cricket that Sascoc has to intervene. Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association

There is a plan. COVID-19 has impacted everything significantly. A lot has been done by Cricket SA around COVID-19. Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association

For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport. One of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association

