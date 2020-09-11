Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA

11 September 2020 5:46 PM
by Tlou Legodi
CSA
Cricket SA
SASCOC

South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee has demanded that Cricket South Africa (CSA) board and senior officials step aside.

CSA is opposed to the move.

John Perlman speaks to South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke for his opinion on the matter.

It is a very sad day for cricket that Sascoc has to intervene.

Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association

There is a plan. COVID-19 has impacted everything significantly. A lot has been done by Cricket SA around COVID-19.

Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association

For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport. One of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report.

Andrew Breetzke, CEO - South African Cricketers' Association

Listen below for the full interview...


CSA
Cricket SA
SASCOC

