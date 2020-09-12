I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando
On the Upside of Failure we chat to Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu about the times that he has failed in life, what he learnt from the failure, and how he turned these lessons into success.
The inspirational story of Team SA’s young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary _Rising Phoenix, _which launched on 26 August.
Rising Phoenix is a ground-breaking movie about the Paralympic Movement, which will showcase in more than 190 countries on Netflix.
Featuring Paralympians from across the world, Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games and inspiring athletes who show us what is possible when we push the limits of human movement, emphasising that disability is not inability.
The film’s release was planned to coincide with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Due to the postponement of the Games it will now form part of the one-year-to-go celebrations. 24 August marks the year-to-go milestone before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games in Japan.
Born with a condition known as congenital hemimelia, Mahlangu spent a large portion of his young life in a wheelchair. At the age of 10, also the year of the London Paralympic Games, things changed.
Azania Mosaka speaks to Ntando for more on this and other aspects of his life.
I am not a fan of online schooling but we have to do it. There is nothing else we can do. It's an honour for me because other kids don't have online schooling, kids in rural areas and so on. I am grateful for what I have and we're pushing and hoping to finish this year so I can send my marks to a college or university where I want to go to after matric. (He is in grade 11). I want to study lawNtando Mahlangu, Paralympic star
I was born without legs in 2002. I was in a wheelchair for 10 years and I amputated my legs in March 2012 and in September I was fitted with my first prosthetic legs. It was a big decision that I took at a very young age. Within a week or so I could walk and from then it has been a wonderful story.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star
I was a fat boy but I started training when I got my legs, started being fit and it worked for me. I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent my country at the age of 14. When I came back I had to write my exams because I was busy with grade 7 and was going to high school.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star
It's still going to a be a busy year with my matric coming and having to write my final and having to go to the Paralympics. I was an underdog in 2016 and no one was expecting me to do something. Next year is another ball game.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star
I idolise Caster Semenya. With my story and also with her also having the same challenges for me I am still pushing to compete with able-bodied and is very difficult for me. They are not allowing me but we're pushing the boundaries. I think it is the pushing and the energy that makes me like her. We also became good friends and she is like a mentor. I have her number and when I get stuck I call her and she will advise me.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star
I am always in trouble. At school, this year I didn't get detention but in grade 8 I took the cup, I think I got about seven detentions. I have changed and became a better person. I want to become a leader for the people at my school. I won't say I am perfect, I have my ups and downs. I am still a teenager, I am still learning. As a teenager I know everything, I don't want advice from my mom and dad, it is very difficult being a teenager. But is very nice when you have a team that supports you and tells you when you start to do wrong things.Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star
Listen below for the full interview ...
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy
Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK.Read More
Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study
Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt saysRead More
How your tribe affects your vibe
Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence.Read More
I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles
The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity.Read More
Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa
Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as an act of gender-based violence.Read More
The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins
The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting task.Read More
Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’
In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.Read More
Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying
This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event.Read More
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe
The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.Read More
More from Sport
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA
South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report.Read More
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach
This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp
Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018.Read More
Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach
The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in as caretaker manager at the beginning of March.Read More
Ruling against Caster Semenya is not neutral and is racist - Lebo Ramafoko
Tekano Atlantic CEO says decisions taken by these Athletics Bodies are outdated and not in the interest of science.Read More
Pitso Mosimane on a mission to win more silverware
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane expressed how it felt being crowned winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season.Read More
'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit'
Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket.Read More
Sundowns win third successive PSL title
Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot.Read More
When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela
Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players.Read More
At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe
The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.Read More