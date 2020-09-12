I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Jukebox
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations. 11 September 2020 12:47 PM
'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu The social development minister gives feedback on the outcomes of an ANC delegation's visit to Zimbabwe. 11 September 2020 11:44 AM
WATCH LIVE: Ben Ngubane answers questions on Eskom at Zondo Inquiry Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is appearing at the state capture inquiry. He is expected to give evidence on his time... 11 September 2020 10:14 AM
View all Local
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 12 September 2020 1:54 PM
ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on challenge by ANC, EFF and Gauteng government on the dissolving of city council. 10 September 2020 1:17 PM
EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib reflects on the recent protests by the party against Clicks. 10 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Politics
Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reim... 11 September 2020 9:00 AM
State of Disaster extended, but signs point to relaxation of lockdown rules One scenario is that Level 1 to serve as an 'advisory' to keep health protocols in place, says Phillip de Wet (Business Insider). 10 September 2020 8:07 PM
FirstRand reports 38% drop in annual profits (jumping to 78% for last 6 months) 'There's a lot of pain out there.' Bruce Whitfield interviews FirstRand CEO Alan Pullinger on The Money Show. 10 September 2020 7:17 PM
View all Business
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK. 10 September 2020 4:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp. 10 September 2020 11:12 AM
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018. 9 September 2020 5:27 PM
View all Sport
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
[WATCH] Casper Nyovest to reward boy for a video that moved and inspired him Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:08 AM
Twitter users raise money for petrol attendant Wiseman scammed by motorist Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 September 2020 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all Africa
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Sport

I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando

12 September 2020 3:35 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
2020 Paralympics
Ntando Mahlangu
Rising Phoenix

Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August.

On the Upside of Failure we chat to Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu about the times that he has failed in life, what he learnt from the failure, and how he turned these lessons into success.

The inspirational story of Team SA’s young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary _Rising Phoenix, _which launched on 26 August.

Rising Phoenix is a ground-breaking movie about the Paralympic Movement, which will showcase in more than 190 countries on Netflix.

Featuring Paralympians from across the world, Rising Phoenix tells the extraordinary story of the Paralympic Games and inspiring athletes who show us what is possible when we push the limits of human movement, emphasising that disability is not inability.

The film’s release was planned to coincide with the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Due to the postponement of the Games it will now form part of the one-year-to-go celebrations. 24 August marks the year-to-go milestone before the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Paralympic Games in Japan.

Born with a condition known as congenital hemimelia, Mahlangu spent a large portion of his young life in a wheelchair. At the age of 10, also the year of the London Paralympic Games, things changed.

Azania Mosaka speaks to Ntando for more on this and other aspects of his life.

I am not a fan of online schooling but we have to do it. There is nothing else we can do. It's an honour for me because other kids don't have online schooling, kids in rural areas and so on. I am grateful for what I have and we're pushing and hoping to finish this year so I can send my marks to a college or university where I want to go to after matric. (He is in grade 11). I want to study law

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star

I was born without legs in 2002. I was in a wheelchair for 10 years and I amputated my legs in March 2012 and in September I was fitted with my first prosthetic legs. It was a big decision that I took at a very young age. Within a week or so I could walk and from then it has been a wonderful story.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star

I was a fat boy but I started training when I got my legs, started being fit and it worked for me. I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent my country at the age of 14. When I came back I had to write my exams because I was busy with grade 7 and was going to high school.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star

It's still going to a be a busy year with my matric coming and having to write my final and having to go to the Paralympics. I was an underdog in 2016 and no one was expecting me to do something. Next year is another ball game.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star

I idolise Caster Semenya. With my story and also with her also having the same challenges for me I am still pushing to compete with able-bodied and is very difficult for me. They are not allowing me but we're pushing the boundaries. I think it is the pushing and the energy that makes me like her. We also became good friends and she is like a mentor. I have her number and when I get stuck I call her and she will advise me.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star

I am always in trouble. At school, this year I didn't get detention but in grade 8 I took the cup, I think I got about seven detentions. I have changed and became a better person. I want to become a leader for the people at my school. I won't say I am perfect, I have my ups and downs. I am still a teenager, I am still learning. As a teenager I know everything, I don't want advice from my mom and dad, it is very difficult being a teenager. But is very nice when you have a team that supports you and tells you when you start to do wrong things.

Ntando Mahlangu, Paralympic star

Listen below for the full interview ...


12 September 2020 3:35 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
2020 Paralympics
Ntando Mahlangu
Rising Phoenix

More from Lifestyle

191219dogjpg

[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human

11 September 2020 8:28 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190527 Saray Khumalo7

On a mission to raise R1-million for digital literacy

10 September 2020 4:38 PM

Saray Khumalo says the plan is to raise R1-million in eight hours and beat a record held by a team in the UK.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cattlejpg

Lions less likely to attack cattle with eyes painted on their backsides - study

8 September 2020 4:53 PM

Botswana Predator Conservation director Dr J Weldon McNutt says

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mom-mother-teen-teenage-son-argue-fight-at-home-sofa-parenting-technology-123rf

How your tribe affects your vibe

8 September 2020 3:08 PM

Associate Professor in the Department of Media Studies at Wits University Nicky Falkof discusses the impact of influence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

siya-charlesjpg

I'd love to be known for creating music that makes people happy - Siya Charles

6 September 2020 3:32 PM

The composer and arranger says as artists they are quite communal so when they are isolated during lockdown it stifles creativity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

thandekajpg

Mpumalanga SAPS search for suspect who fatally shot actress Thandeka Mdeliswa

6 September 2020 2:17 PM

Best known for her lead role in the SABC 1 popular drama series Ikani, Thandeka Mdeliswa was shot in what her family described as an act of gender-based violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

graeme-watkinsjpg

The song 'Sober' was given to me by the creative gods - Graeme Watkins

4 September 2020 3:38 PM

The musician says being a songwriter who has been in the collective all his life and now doing it all alone is a very daunting task.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

clicksjpg

Clicks labelled racist for campaign ‘prejudiced against black natural hair’

4 September 2020 2:20 PM

In a campaign run on its website, the company published an image of black hair, which is labelled as dry and damaged, while an example of white hair is described as fine and flat.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Azania Moaka 702 Gradient

Azania Mosaka talks about parenting in the age of cyberbullying

3 September 2020 3:25 PM

This talk was filmed and uploaded by the volunteers who organised this TEDx event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lucasjpg

At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe

3 September 2020 11:56 AM

The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Sport

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA

11 September 2020 5:46 PM

South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200910-shaun-bartlett-edjpg

Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach

10 September 2020 11:12 AM

This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

141215Middendorp.jpg

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp

9 September 2020 5:27 PM

Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200909amazulucobradlaminijfif

Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach

9 September 2020 3:48 PM

The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in as caretaker manager at the beginning of March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Caster Semenya

Ruling against Caster Semenya is not neutral and is racist - Lebo Ramafoko

9 September 2020 1:00 PM

Tekano Atlantic CEO says decisions taken by these Athletics Bodies are outdated and not in the interest of science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200822pitosgif

Pitso Mosimane on a mission to win more silverware

8 September 2020 4:07 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane expressed how it felt being crowned winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit'

8 September 2020 11:05 AM

Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pitsojpg

Sundowns win third successive PSL title

5 September 2020 6:32 PM

Kaizer Chiefs' silverware drought continues after they drew 1-1 with Baroka FC, finishing in second spot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200831-wits-chiefs-edjpg

When a club is sold it must retain its name, area and history - Mike Ntombela

5 September 2020 3:32 PM

Former player Eric Tinkler says the way Bidvest Wits sale unfolded is disgraceful especially the treatment of staff and players.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

lucasjpg

At Leeds they still think I am one of them even after many years - Lucas Radebe

3 September 2020 11:56 AM

The Kaizer Chiefs, Leeds United and Bafana Bafana legend takes us down memory lane on #Hanging out with Clement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando

Lifestyle Sport

For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA

Sport

Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

Politics

EWN Highlights

Grahamstown rapist duo receive life sentence for rape, sexual assault

12 September 2020 7:29 PM

Golden Arrow appeal to public to help SAPS probe recent bus arson attacks

12 September 2020 6:39 PM

Belarus police violently detain women protesters

12 September 2020 5:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA