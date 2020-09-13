We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma





We are profiling how COVID-19 has changed the landscape of the creative industries and on the work they are doing as Im4theArts to grow and nurture the young into the industry.

Gushwell Brooks on Weekend Breakfast is joined by the founder of Im4theArts Sibongile Mngoma

The thing about COID-19 and lockdown is that it has forced us all to assess or role and the impact that we make on each other's lives. Imagine when you shut down and industry that is so vibrant at night and the curfew is 10pm. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder of Im4theArts

What does that do to the taxi industry, Uber drivers? Essentially, the entire earnings are dependant on the nightlife more than the daylife because then want to go out, be able to have a drink and enjoy themselves, siya groova. Then they call the taxi or Uber driver to come and pick them up. But now because people are not going out it doesn't just impact the creatives but so many other industries. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder of Im4theArts

It's become very clear that there's got to be a certain paradigm shift in how we view the creative industries and what they actually bring into the table particularly when it comes to the GDP of the country. How is our government and our society viewing the creative industry? Is it now okay to see that we've got a lot to offer this country? Is it now okay to stary formalising the industry by calling us workers. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder of Im4theArts

Is it okay now to start looking at the unity in the industry? The different organisations coming together to say Ok we are all impacted the same, it doesn't matter who you thought you were before the lockdown, right now we are all sitting in this terrible situation. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder of Im4theArts

There is a definite need to adapt, you can't ignore your surroundings as an individual and as an industry. You have to work with what you have and right now there a lot of discussions around the observation of COVID-19 protocols. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder of Im4theArts

In all the budgets that being put out there, there should be factored in funds to assist venues to be covid-compliant so that we can open the industry responsibly. Sibongile Mngoma, Opera singer and founder of Im4theArts

