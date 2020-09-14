Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate
A parent's Facebook post has gone viral after they claimed that tickling could be construed as child abuse.
Causing an unexpectedly huge reaction on the social media site, the parent had a conversation with a friend where they explained that if a child doesn't consent to tickling then adults should stop immediately.
