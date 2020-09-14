South African Medical Association faces liquidation
The South African Medical Association is facing liquidation for allegedly violating the Labour Relations Act, the matter was sent to court by the administrator of the doctor’s union South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu).
In 2019 Samatu was placed under administration by the Labour Court following a protracted battle over the independence of the organisation.
Samatu is an entity of the South African Medical Association (Sama) which was registered as a nonprofit company in 1996 and is meant to represent the interests of medical doctors in the private and public sectors. Leaders of the trade union applied to the court to have the organisation placed under administration citing failure to comply with sections of the Labour Relations Act.
Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Theto Mahlakoane says the trade union and the SAMA establishments are so intertwined that it is not even clear which money belongs to who as the association fails to disclose or hand in records of how much money they have collected since 1996.
The judge who the matter appeared before called it a scrambled egg that the administrator is gonna have to find some way to unscramble because the Sama establishment itself and the trade union are so intertwined that its not even clear which money belongs to who.Theto Mahlakoane, Senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News
Mahlakoane says according to section 213 of the labour relations act it stipulates that the trade unions in this country are independent bodies meaning they should have their own accounts, their own leadership and members should be officials that they want to see in the office but this was not the case when it comes to Sama.
We did a quick calculation with the kind of interest that would be imposed to them because the union has been registered since 1996 that the money could be close to a billion rand and that is money that is owed to the trade union.Theto Mahlakoane, Senior politics reporter - Eyewitness News
Should the administrator fail to establish new structures of the union and make it functional the labour registrar and the courts will have no choice but to deregister the union to the detriment of about 7,500 public service doctors registered with the union.
Listen below for the full interview ...
