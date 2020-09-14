Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1?





South Africa is just nearly 10% away from flattening the curve as the country records 89% recovery rate. Over the weekend, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said the worst could be behind us, but there is a possibility of a second wave of infections, with some analysts predicting the second wave could be around next year March.

But why has South Africa’s COVID-19 trajectory been different from the rest of the world? And are we ready to move to lockdown Level 1 restrictions?

Bongani Bingwa speaks to the ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 chairperson Professor Salim Abdool Karim for more on this.

Very early on we didn't know how this will turn out because there was very little information right at the beginning. What we were trying to do at that point was looking at other epidemics and saying we may be in that situation. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19

The key issue that is the spark that could set us back and put us on the back foot revolves around super-spreading events, largely around mass gatherings. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19

Where you've got a large gathering of people it's not always easy to implement all your social distancing and mask-wearing and so on. In those settings, we have to reduce the risk of super-spreading events. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19

Issues like the curve, restrictions on alcohol have served their purpose. They were put in to protect hospitals, we don't have an issue with hospital space and beds at the moment. Those are less critical at this point and not needed. Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19

International travel is something we can look at because there are now guidelines and rules that can enable us to do so in a safe manner. I think those are the things I would suggest as part and parcel of the changes Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson - Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19

