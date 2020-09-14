'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa'
In the past weeks Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has been operating with limited service due to rampant vandalism of infrastructure, particularly in Gauteng.
Billions of Rands have been estimated to have been lost over the lockdown period.
South African Transport and Allied Workers Union (Satawu) general secretary Jack Mazibuko joined The Clement Manyathela Show to express concerns on the vandalism Prasa has been experiencing and the agency’s decision to terminate security officers contracts who were appointed before to guard the railway infrastructure.
As Satawu we are extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place at Prasa despite the fact that on a number of occasions we have raised concerns with the previous board of Prasa and the administrator that took over from the board.Jack Mazibuko, General secretary - Satawu
Prasa previously decided to terminate the contracts of security officers who had been guarding the properties of Prasa. As Satawu we are very concerned to say how can you terminate the contracts without putting strategic measures in making sure that while you are trying to incorporate the security services you have people in place who will continue to guard the property.Jack Mazibuko, General secretary - Satawu
Mazibuko says they have never seen a projective approach when it comes to the safety report and that the agency could have made organised a proper assessment on the private security companies that were appointed to safeguard Prasa infrastructure.
The Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport in Parliament, Mosebenzi Zwane, also joined the conversation. He says they are aware of the commuters being unhappy with Prasa and that they are open to suggestions on ways to make the railways more efficient
We are open to suggestions as long as they take us forward, but we are not just waiting for the suggestions. In the meantime, we are holding the minister accountable and the Prasa department.Mosebenzi Zwane, Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport in Parliament
There are doubts that Prasa will be able to handle passenger loads if the country moves to Stage 1 of the lockdown.
Listen below for the full interview ...
