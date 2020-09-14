Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc
The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee's (Sascoc's) has written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) to confirm they are not taking over the running of the sport in South Africa.
Sascoc last week sent a letter to Cricket SA to step aside but this is being viewed as political interference and an attempt to put CSA under administration.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Sascoc acting CEO Ravi Govender for more on this.
Sascoc is not putting Cricket SA under administration. I would be remiss to do this, it would be counterproductive and it would have the impact of interference. However, Sasco will fall short of its fiduciary duties and provisions of its powers in terms of the constitution given that it is a macro body and Cricket SA is our member.Ravi Govender, Acting CEO - Sascoc
We want to engage and follow due process and ensure that we create an enabling environment to correct all that needs to be corrected. I am not aware of ICC saying that they deem this as political interference because it's not.Ravi Govender, Acting CEO - Sascoc
What we are envisaging is to have a task team to look into the forensic report, into the Nicholson Report and all the commentary coming from various stakeholders. What we're asking for the board - because hey could be conflicted - to step aside but at the same time support and cooperate with the task team as and when needed.Ravi Govender, Acting CEO - Sascoc
We do engage with the minister, and he will from time to time share with us his thoughts on certain within the sports movement. We take those comments and we do from all our stakeholders. Any intervention that we resolve on is controlled by us, not the minister or any other form of government.Ravi Govender, Acting CEO - Sascoc
Listen below for the full interview...
