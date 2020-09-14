Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe'
Judge John Hlophe wants a judicial commission of inquiry to probe accusations which implicate him in a plot to have wanted to assassinate Deputy Judge Patricia Goliath.
Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe’s legal representative Barnabas Xulu for joined the Midday report to discuss allegations against Hlophe and has described the allegations as false and malicious, he says they are a target to get rid of his client.
The timeline is very important in terms of the sequence of events, what happened, when. It's quite a complex matter.Barnabas Xulu, Legal representative for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
These complaints are malicious and a response target to get rid of Judge Hlophe.Barnabas Xulu, Legal representative for Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe
Hlophe has accused Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng of handling the alleged complaint in a biased manner. He has since lodged a complaint of gross judicial misconduct.
Listen below for the full interview ...
