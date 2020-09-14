People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile
The Mamelodi floods victims have accused the City of Tshwane of selling plots at the Mooiplaas relocation site to foreign nationals. The city says it has relocated all the people who were based at the Mamelodi Baptist church.
It has taken close to nine months to relocate the flood victims.
The Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa and Rev Thembelani Jentile of Mamelodi Baptist Church join John Perlman on the line for more.
The biggest problem we have received is that some people are dissatisfied with allocation. There is a lot of misrepresentation. What we were trying to resolve was flood victims and then there is the issue of stands.Mpho Nawa, Tshwane administrator
We want to do verification so that we can do the process properly.Mpho Nawa, Tshwane administrator
I am actually left with one homeless person. Everyone who has been affected by the flood has been relocated. Last week Tuesday the last group left the church.Rev Thembelani Jentile, Mamelodi Baptist Church
I think the city should assist everyone who needs a stand. Our people need land and they will build their own houses.Rev Thembelani Jentile, Mamelodi Baptist Church
Listen below for the full interview...
