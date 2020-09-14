Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly. 14 September 2020 5:37 PM
Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe' The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false. 14 September 2020 3:15 PM
'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa' Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Mosebenzi Zwane says they are open to suggestions on ways of improving Prasa. 14 September 2020 12:05 PM
View all Local
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Afr... 14 September 2020 2:16 PM
Let us do what we can to ensure media industry survives and thrives - Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa urges the private sector to also continue supporting the industry through advertising. 14 September 2020 7:46 AM
View all Politics
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
View all Business
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
View all Sport
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 September 2020 8:31 AM
When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her. 11 September 2020 5:11 PM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
View all Africa
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

14 September 2020 7:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Fikile Mbalula
The Money Show
Derek Hanekom
Bruce Whitfield
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
open borders
Gillian Saunders
South African Tourism
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
international travel

Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

Related articles:

Tourism is toast.

South Africa’s once-prospering tourism industry is pleading with the government to open the country’s borders to international travellers and their fists full of dollars.

It will happen “soon”, according to Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula, while Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said her department was looking into the viability of reopening borders.

South Africa is ready to consider allowing international travel, according to Covid-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) chairperson Professor Salim Abdool Karim.

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.

We’re pushing for the opening of borders… Many countries are down to similar levels to ours… Intra-European travel is pretty much open…

Gillian Saunders, tourism consultant

It makes no difference if they come from England or Germany, or one of our neighbouring countries.

Gillian Saunders, tourism consultant

There are no reasons to keep them [borders] closed from a pandemic and public health perspective…

Gillian Saunders, tourism consultant

Swallows… escape the [northern hemisphere] winter… maybe 14 days quarantine for them isn’t such a big issue?

Gillian Saunders, tourism consultant

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry


14 September 2020 7:00 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tourism
Fikile Mbalula
The Money Show
Derek Hanekom
Bruce Whitfield
Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane
open borders
Gillian Saunders
South African Tourism
COVID-19
covid-19 in south africa
international travel

More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

14 September 2020 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absajpg

Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19

5 August 2020 11:38 AM

The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Great White shark 123rf 123rflifestyle

South Africans love travelling in their own country – can they save Airbnb SA?

27 July 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Velma Corcoran, Country Manager at Airbnb South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus

covid-19 coronavirus economy 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf recession

Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?

14 September 2020 6:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vascular system virus coronavirus blood vessel covid-19 123rf 123rflifestyle

COVID-19 UPDATE: 20 new deaths as recoveries reach 577,906

14 September 2020 12:01 AM

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 649,793. There were 15,692 tests conducted and 20 new deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200428zweligif

UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9%

11 September 2020 6:53 AM

The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

high school highschool student scholer learner 123rf female girl mask facemask

ADvTECH lost R88 million as students withdrew due to Covid-19

31 August 2020 7:42 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Roy Douglas, CEO at ADvTECH.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lost City at Sun City 123rf 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness

Sun Int reports losses of R885m. Debt balloons to R13.3bn (4x its market cap)

31 August 2020 6:43 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Anthony Leeming, CEO at Sun International Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stellenbosch Church Street Dutch Reformed Mother Church 123rf

Stellenbosch makes a genius plan to kickstart its lockdown-smashed economy

31 August 2020 4:35 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Mike Ratcliffe, Chairman of Visit Stellenbosch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman

24 August 2020 6:52 PM

"The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dilapidated Room

How to protect what’s left of our ruined economy - and rebuild what's been lost

17 August 2020 7:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nazmeera Moola, Head of SA Investments at Ninety One.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Heartshaped pizza 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Heartbreaking legacy of the lockdown on SA’s near-dead restaurant industry

17 August 2020 6:59 PM

South Africa’s 15 000 sit-down restaurants employ 500 000 people. Bruce Whitfield interviews Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200425ndzonlevel4jpg

Cigarette sale ban will leave lasting, criminal legacy – former Sars lawyer

17 August 2020 6:40 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Telita Snyckers, author of “Dirty Tobacco: Spies, Lies and Mega-Profits".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry

Business Politics

[WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Partly cloudy Tuesday for Gauteng & WC, some rain for KZN

14 September 2020 7:55 PM

World dangerously unprepared for next pandemic: monitor

14 September 2020 6:48 PM

Centane man convicted of raping girl (11) handed 20-year sentence

14 September 2020 6:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA