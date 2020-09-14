'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt





With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Gavin Hunt is on the line with John Perlman on Afternoon Drive to shed more light.

I don't see having foreign coaches come and work here as a problem. It's pretty similar all over the world. I went overseas and got my licence. Gavin Hunt, Soccer coach

The newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do. Gavin Hunt, Soccer coach

You go through agents but it's standard. It's pretty much how it works. Gavin Hunt, Soccer coach

