The Aubrey Masango Show
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt

14 September 2020 5:35 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
Kaizer Chiefs
PSL
Gavin Hunt
Pitso Mosimane
Club Mamelodi Sundowns

With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent.

With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Gavin Hunt is on the line with John Perlman on Afternoon Drive to shed more light.

I don't see having foreign coaches come and work here as a problem. It's pretty similar all over the world. I went overseas and got my licence.

Gavin Hunt, Soccer coach

The newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do.

Gavin Hunt, Soccer coach

You go through agents but it's standard. It's pretty much how it works.

Gavin Hunt, Soccer coach

Listen below for the full interview ...


