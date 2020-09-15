'Ethics course to urge public officials to realise that they serve society'





The National School of Government is compelling senior officials in government to enroll on a compulsory Ethics in Public Service.

The course enables public officials to reflect on their own values and behaviour in the workplace and recognise common areas of ethical dilemmas for them.

RELATED: Is disclosing conflict of interest in tender procurement making it acceptable?

Can the school of governance and ethics programme root out corruption in the public service?

Speaking to Bongani Bingwa National School of Government principal Busani Ngcaweni says the school is a government department overseen by Minister of Public Service, Senzo Mchunu which offers a range of leadership programmes and trains public officials.

He says public officials are similar to cabin crew operators and from time and time need to go back to the simulator as their working conditions are always changing.

The same goes for the public sector, in many instances there are officials who don't intentionally seek to be corrupt. The idea is to speak to the conscience of public servants to always be aware that they are employed to serve society and not employed to ingratiate yourself with gifts and other types of trinkets. Busani Ngcaweni, Principal - National School of Government

Listen below to the full conversation: