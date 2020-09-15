



Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: If Kaizer Chiefs fan appeared at Zondo Commission to talk about PSL loss

Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral

After a woman lost her wedding ring whist playing catch with her son, was pleasantly surprised when gardeners found her ring in the garden 40 years later.

Click here to read the full story:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: