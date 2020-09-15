New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
The Series - The Future of Work - Transportation of the future
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Dr Graeme Codrington
Today at 14:35
Car Feature - Kingsley Holgate and the New Defender hit the road again
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Kingsley Holgate
Today at 15:10
EWN:ANC KZN briefs media ON two-day Provincial Executive Committee meeting outcome
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 15:16
EWN: Eskom back in the spotlight at state capture inquiry
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gaye Davis - EWN Reporter
Today at 15:40
City of Tshwane urges citizens to refrain from emptying their bins illegally
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Selby Bokaba, Executive Director, Strategic Communication City of Tshwane
Today at 16:10
Government officials to enrol in compulsory Ethics course
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Reuben Maleka - Assistant General Manager at Public Servants Association of South Africa
Today at 16:20
What makes a good school?
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yandiswa Xhakaza, CEO of Nal'ibali
Today at 16:40
[Listener complains about credit profile being affected due to identity theft]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lauren Lewis. I’m an associate attorney at Trudie Broekmann Attorneys
Today at 16:50
Water outages cause panic in Nelson Mandela Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Estelle Ellis - Senior Journalist at Maverick Citizen
Mongameli Bobani
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 18:50
ARC Investments: It cannot be business as usual over the medium term
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Johan van der Merwe - Co-CEO at ARC Investments
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Neville Mandimika - Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: How it works: Marine conservation, aquariums and the role business can play
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Maryke Musson - CEO at Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog Department of human settlement to implement a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand. 15 September 2020 11:56 AM
People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly. 14 September 2020 5:37 PM
Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe' The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false. 14 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Local
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little' Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies. 15 September 2020 1:57 PM
New Ministerial Advisory Committee will focus on COVID-19 vaccine procurement MAC chair professor Barry Schoub reflects on the new task team appointed in the fight against the virus. 15 September 2020 1:01 PM
'Ethics course to urge public officials to realise that they serve society' National School of Government principal Busani Ngcaweni reflects on the department compelling officials to enroll in the school. 15 September 2020 7:21 AM
View all Politics
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
View all Business
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
[WATCH] A mother speaks to a dog like she’s speaking to a human Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 11 September 2020 8:28 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
View all Sport
Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:31 AM
Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:30 AM
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
View all Africa
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog

15 September 2020 11:56 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
Department of Human Settlements
Lebohang Maile

Department of human settlement to implement a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand.

The Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu has announced her that the department is implementing a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand. The new strategy is called the “rapid land release programme” which instead of giving people on the list houses, the minister says they will be given land to build their own homes because they have seen an increase in the number of people who live in informal settlements.

Gauteng housing MEC Lebogang Maile held a media briefing on Monday to tackle the housing department’s turnaround strategy. He has admitted to his department failing to meet its target in Gauteng and the escalating housing shortage.

Maile joined the Clement Manyathela show to which he mentioned that they have been a number of issues that have caused the housing backlogs in Gauteng which include lack of stability when it comes to leadership and corruption which has led to the expulsion of some members in the department.

The performance of the department over a period of time over the past 10 years or so has been facing a mirror of issues, one of those has been the instability of leadership when you have a high turnover of MEC in one department. I think we have had six MECs accounting officers.

Lebogang Maile - Gauteng Housing MEC

Maile says there have started with the rapid land release programme in Gauteng and it is meant for people who earn between R3,000 to R22,000 that can not be provided a bond by the banks.

We want to change it to national, to give people the service that cant be given bonds by the banks so we give them land as collateral.

Lebogang Maile - Gauteng Housing MEC

RELATED: Are you ready to make your home smarter?

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Spokesperson Yonela Diko says when it comes to housing they had to recategorize who gets what due to the overall in understanding the evolution which has happened in South Africa with many people now living in the urban areas and some people not wanting houses but rather land.

There is an overall understanding in the evolution of people but more importantly we are approaching 70% of South Africans living in urban areas and that requires us to rapidly have a heightened sense of how do we solve these problems in these measures.

Yonela Diko,Spokesperson- Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

Diko says the backlog when it comes to housing was mainly cause by corruptions and people not knowing where they are on the list but with the new strategy they hope things will work for the better.

Listen below for the full interview ...


15 September 2020 11:56 AM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu
Department of Human Settlements
Lebohang Maile

More from Local

mamelodi-makhurajpeg

People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile

14 September 2020 5:37 PM

Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200206-john-hlophe-edjpg

Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe'

14 September 2020 3:15 PM

The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fiksjpg

'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa'

14 September 2020 12:05 PM

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Mosebenzi Zwane says they are open to suggestions on ways of improving Prasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1?

14 September 2020 8:14 AM

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson, Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 says mass gatherings are a huge risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medicine-health-healthcare-worker-stethoscope-hospital-123rf

South African Medical Association faces liquidation

14 September 2020 8:14 AM

The South African Medical Association is facing liquidation for allegedly violating the labour relations act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sanbspng

SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages

11 September 2020 12:47 PM

Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200714-lindiwe-zulu-edjpg

'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu

11 September 2020 11:44 AM

The social development minister gives feedback on the outcomes of an ANC delegation's visit to Zimbabwe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200911-ben-ngubane-edjpg

WATCH LIVE: Ben Ngubane answers questions on Eskom at Zondo Inquiry

11 September 2020 10:14 AM

Former Eskom board chairperson Ben Ngubane is appearing at the state capture inquiry. He is expected to give evidence on his time at Eskom.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capitec bank

Tech glitch sees thousands of Capitec clients wake up to unauthorised deductions

11 September 2020 9:00 AM

Capitec spokesperson Charl Nel said that they were in the process of reversing the double withdrawal and cardholders would be reimbursed within 24 hours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

capturepng

'We thank those who opened their hearts to help Wiseman,' says Tumi Sole

11 September 2020 8:35 AM

South Africans on social media rallied to give Wiseman Ndabezitha much more than the R210 he wasn't paid at a petrol station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'

Business Opinion Lifestyle

'Ethics course to urge public officials to realise that they serve society'

Politics

I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield

Business Opinion Lifestyle

New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog

Local

New Ministerial Advisory Committee will focus on COVID-19 vaccine procurement

Politics

EWN Highlights

ANC to reimburse govt for trip to Zimbabwe on SANDF plane

15 September 2020 1:45 PM

Iran warns US against 'strategic mistake' after Trump threat

15 September 2020 12:57 PM

Daniels grilled on Eskom board move to halt advertising with certain newspapers

15 September 2020 12:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA