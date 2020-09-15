New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog





The Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu has announced her that the department is implementing a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand. The new strategy is called the “rapid land release programme” which instead of giving people on the list houses, the minister says they will be given land to build their own homes because they have seen an increase in the number of people who live in informal settlements.

Gauteng housing MEC Lebogang Maile held a media briefing on Monday to tackle the housing department’s turnaround strategy. He has admitted to his department failing to meet its target in Gauteng and the escalating housing shortage.

Maile joined the Clement Manyathela show to which he mentioned that they have been a number of issues that have caused the housing backlogs in Gauteng which include lack of stability when it comes to leadership and corruption which has led to the expulsion of some members in the department.

The performance of the department over a period of time over the past 10 years or so has been facing a mirror of issues, one of those has been the instability of leadership when you have a high turnover of MEC in one department. I think we have had six MECs accounting officers. Lebogang Maile - Gauteng Housing MEC

Maile says there have started with the rapid land release programme in Gauteng and it is meant for people who earn between R3,000 to R22,000 that can not be provided a bond by the banks.

We want to change it to national, to give people the service that cant be given bonds by the banks so we give them land as collateral. Lebogang Maile - Gauteng Housing MEC

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu Spokesperson Yonela Diko says when it comes to housing they had to recategorize who gets what due to the overall in understanding the evolution which has happened in South Africa with many people now living in the urban areas and some people not wanting houses but rather land.

There is an overall understanding in the evolution of people but more importantly we are approaching 70% of South Africans living in urban areas and that requires us to rapidly have a heightened sense of how do we solve these problems in these measures. Yonela Diko,Spokesperson- Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu

Diko says the backlog when it comes to housing was mainly cause by corruptions and people not knowing where they are on the list but with the new strategy they hope things will work for the better.

