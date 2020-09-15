The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little'
The North Gauteng High Court yesterday made a ruling that is a game-changing Xolobeni judgment, ordering applications for mining licences to be made public.
The court has ruled that the owners and occupiers of land in respect of which a mining rights application is filed are entitled to be furnished with a copy of the application.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to activist and human rights attorney Richard Spoor for more on this.
The ruling will balance the scales a little and give the communities a better chance to objects to grounds of mining rights. Up to now, mining rights applications have been extremely difficult to access.Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
The information people typically get relaters to environmental impact. But mining rights application is much more than that. Mining rights application includes information about how you are going to mine, how you are going to it optimally, the financial resources you have available and the technical capacity you have.
It also includes a critical document about social and labour plan which is a document that explains how this mining is going to benefit local communities or workers, you're going to train and upskill people. Up to now that information hs been effectively secret and people haven't been allowed to see it.
We see a lot of licences being issued by the Department of Mineral Resources to fly-by-night companies.Richard Spoor - South African activist and human rights attorney
Listen below for the full interview...
