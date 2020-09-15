New Ministerial Advisory Committee will focus on COVID-19 vaccine procurement





President Cyril Ramaphosa has two important meetings on Tuesday related to the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic crisis.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says his department will recommend easing lockdown restrictions further, however, there is no indication that Ramaphosa will address the nation today.

Ramaphosa is chairing a virtual meeting with the President’s Coordinating Council where a move to Level 1 might be discussed.

Mkhize has announced that the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) has been reconfigured.

Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to the Committee chair and expert in vaccinology and virology professor Barry Schoub to give more insight on the matter.

The minister has set up a new MAC on COVID-19 vaccines which is there to get a strategic framework for procuring vaccines. Professor Barry Schoub, Chair and expert in vaccinology and virology - MAC

The procurement of vaccines which will be available next year is a complex matter and needs a lot of expertise to be put together, he says.

