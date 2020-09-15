'I am sorry,' says father of man accused attempted kidnap at Florida restaurant
Naseem Slamang has been identified as the man who tried to snatch a four-year-old girl at a restaurant in Roodepoort.
The alleged abduction, which was caught on camera, showed Slamang violently grab the child by the neck but through the help of the shop owner and a security guard the managed to tackle and free the child.
Ebrahim Slamang who is the father of the perpetrator spoke on the Azania Mosaka show of his son’s drug addiction and that the passing of his mother and girlfriend could have triggered his addiction, he also expressed his thought of the incident that was caught on camera apologising for his son’s actions.
It's actually a difficult situation for us, we tried our best, me, my sister and her husband raised him.Ebrahim Slamang, Father of Naseem Slamang
I know there was no syndicate, there was no communication to say there was a syndicate and I checked the video, I did not see anyone, and he did not mention any Nigerian syndicate. He did not say that.Ebrahim Slamang, Father of Naseem Slamang
What he did was really wrong; I am sorry to the family. I am really sorry for what happened here.Ebrahim Slamang, Father of Naseem Slamang
RELATED: [WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap
Slamang Rehab coach and counsellors Martin Gouws and Patrick Golden also joined the show to describe what led Naseem Slamang to addiction, his road to recovery and what could have triggered his addiction.
The Naseem we see in the video clip and the Naseem that we got to know over the years is complete two different peoplePatrick Golden - Owner of Rehab Centre
It's heartbreaking and worrying, it's heartbreaking for the family and the little child and what she went through at her age and what she has gone through. It's obviously going to stay with her for the rest of her life. It's worrying and concerning for Naseem’s actions and what substances that led him to do that.Patrick Golden - Owner of Rehab Centre
RELATED: The risk of being kidnapped for ransom money increases every day
Gouws says the are three things that cause addiction and that involved abuse, trauma and post traumatic events. He says there are support groups that help families who have children that are addicts and that he wishes there were more institutions to help drugs addicts in the country.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Slamang faced facing three charges which include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, and attempted kidnapping.
His case has been postponed to 17 September 2020.
Listen below for the full interview...
