'I am sorry,' says father of man accused of attempted kidnapping in Florida

Streaming issues? Report here
702 logo Gradients 702 logo Gradients
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 06:41
Calls/Talkback
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 06:50
The Political Desk
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Prof. John Stremlau - Professor of International Relations at Wits Univesity
Today at 07:10
HAPPENING IN YOUR WORLD TODAY:
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Today at 07:15
Interview: Did Eskom Implement stage 5 load shedding?
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Sikhonathi Mantshantsha - Spokesperson at Eskom
Ted Blom
Today at 07:46
What’s Viral with Jonathan “Khabazela” Fairbairn
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Jonathan Fairbairn
Today at 07:53
The Africa Report with Crystal Orderson
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Crystal Oderson
Today at 08:18
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Latest on Western Cape provincial economy and tourism update
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:08
Tax Justice SA hands over evidence of illegal practices by Gold Leaf Tobacco during smoking ban
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Yusuf Abramjee - Founder at Tax Justice South Africa
Today at 11:05
Latest Tech stories making headlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 11:32
Girlz4Girlz project,Helping girls in need
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Salma De Jongh - Founder of Girlz4Girlz
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says he has seen places offering very reasonable prices. 15 September 2020 5:33 PM
Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services #JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions. 15 September 2020 4:36 PM
'I am sorry,' says father of man accused of attempted kidnapping in Florida Ebrahim Slamang says: 'What he did was really wrong; I am sorry to the family. I am really sorry for what happened here.' 15 September 2020 4:13 PM
View all Local
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 89.5% The number of national recoveries is 583,126, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.5%. Gauteng has 191,668 recoveries. 15 September 2020 10:25 PM
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little' Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies. 15 September 2020 1:57 PM
View all Politics
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom. 14 September 2020 7:00 PM
View all Business
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August. 12 September 2020 3:35 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report. 11 September 2020 5:46 PM
View all Sport
Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:31 AM
Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:30 AM
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 14 September 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
View all Africa
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'I am sorry,' says father of man accused of attempted kidnapping in Florida

15 September 2020 4:13 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Gauteng kidnappings
Naseem Slamang

Ebrahim Slamang says: 'What he did was really wrong; I am sorry to the family. I am really sorry for what happened here.'

Naseem Slamang has been identified as the man who tried to snatch a four-year-old girl at a restaurant in Roodepoort.

The alleged abduction, which was caught on camera, showed Slamang violently grab the child by the neck but through the help of the shop owner and a security guard the managed to tackle and free the child.

Ebrahim Slamang who is the father of the perpetrator spoke on the Azania Mosaka show of his son’s drug addiction and that the passing of his mother and girlfriend could have triggered his addiction, he also expressed his thought of the incident that was caught on camera apologising for his son’s actions.

It's actually a difficult situation for us, we tried our best, me, my sister and her husband raised him.

Ebrahim Slamang, Father of Naseem Slamang

I know there was no syndicate, there was no communication to say there was a syndicate and I checked the video, I did not see anyone, and he did not mention any Nigerian syndicate. He did not say that.

Ebrahim Slamang, Father of Naseem Slamang

What he did was really wrong; I am sorry to the family. I am really sorry for what happened here.

Ebrahim Slamang, Father of Naseem Slamang

RELATED: [WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap

Slamang Rehab coach and counsellors Martin Gouws and Patrick Golden also joined the show to describe what led Naseem Slamang to addiction, his road to recovery and what could have triggered his addiction.

The Naseem we see in the video clip and the Naseem that we got to know over the years is complete two different people

Patrick Golden - Owner of Rehab Centre

It's heartbreaking and worrying, it's heartbreaking for the family and the little child and what she went through at her age and what she has gone through. It's obviously going to stay with her for the rest of her life. It's worrying and concerning for Naseem’s actions and what substances that led him to do that.

Patrick Golden - Owner of Rehab Centre

RELATED: The risk of being kidnapped for ransom money increases every day

Gouws says the are three things that cause addiction and that involved abuse, trauma and post traumatic events. He says there are support groups that help families who have children that are addicts and that he wishes there were more institutions to help drugs addicts in the country.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that Slamang faced facing three charges which include assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, common assault, and attempted kidnapping.

His case has been postponed to 17 September 2020.

Listen below for the full interview...


15 September 2020 4:13 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Gauteng kidnappings
Naseem Slamang

More from Local

red-cross-negativepng

On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice

15 September 2020 8:35 PM

Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African-bush-elephant-safari-drive-tourism-Kruger-National-Park-Sanparks-123rf

SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council

15 September 2020 5:33 PM

Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says he has seen places offering very reasonable prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa

Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services

15 September 2020 4:36 PM

#JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200813-lindiwe-sisulu-edjpg

New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog

15 September 2020 11:56 AM

Department of human settlement to implement a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mamelodi-makhurajpeg

People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile

14 September 2020 5:37 PM

Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200206-john-hlophe-edjpg

Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe'

14 September 2020 3:15 PM

The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fiksjpg

'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa'

14 September 2020 12:05 PM

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Mosebenzi Zwane says they are open to suggestions on ways of improving Prasa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1?

14 September 2020 8:14 AM

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson, Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 says mass gatherings are a huge risk.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medicine-health-healthcare-worker-stethoscope-hospital-123rf

South African Medical Association faces liquidation

14 September 2020 8:14 AM

The South African Medical Association is facing liquidation for allegedly violating the labour relations act.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

sanbspng

SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages

11 September 2020 12:47 PM

Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 89.5%

Politics

Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b

Business Politics

Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services

Local

EWN Highlights

Navalny says 'amazing' to breathe unaided, eyes Russia return

15 September 2020 8:49 PM

Centre of Excellence in Food Security discusses COVID impact on the vulnerable

15 September 2020 8:22 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Rain expected in Cape Town on Wednesday, sunshine for Joburg

15 September 2020 7:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA