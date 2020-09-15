Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b
Eskom is clamping down on municipalities that owe the beleaguered power utility billions of rands.
In its latest move against defaulters, Eskom secured farmland valued at around R2.5 billion as security for the R3.4 billion it's owed by the Matjhabeng Municipality (Free State).
The title deeds of the farms will be endorsed in favour of Eskom until the debt dispute with the municipality is finalised, it says.
"The total outstanding municipal debt of R31 billion as at end July 2020 continues to threaten Eskom's sustainability. Municipalities have a responsibility to fulfil their financial obligations for the bulk supply of electricity."
#Eskom #MediaStatement— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) September 15, 2020
Eskom secures farmland estimated at R2.5 billion as security for debt owed by the Matjhabeng Municipality pic.twitter.com/C2dCizuFnR
The Money Show gets comment from Dr Adrian Saville, CEO of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor at the Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs).
It's nice to see them [Eskom] getting what is owed.Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers
I worry that there are unintended consequences or spillovers and also that there is a large dose of 'a little bit too late' and that they're chasing smaller rather than real culprits...Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers
In view of Eskom not (yet) going after the bigger fish, should we be cynical asks Bruce Whitfield.
The even bigger fish - I'm referring to those that happen under state capture where there are multiples of the municipality amounts that have been being pursued... There are lots of trees that can be shaken here and municipalities with very large debt is just one of them.Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers
The cynical observation would be, you're chasing municipalities that overwhelmingly (as you noted in your intro) are in very bad financial shape and you're chasing them for cash flow doesn't seem to be the most obvious, but I guess Eskom has got lots of things it needs to sort out and one of them is in the form of municipal bad debt.Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers
It might be a little bit of tail-chasing... It's government that stands behind every Eskom debt and it's government that stands behind municipal debt... but what this demonstrates is that there are processes and systems and procedures that will be put in place and that it draws what I want to say is a very a clear line in the sand...Adrian Saville, CEO - Cannon Asset Managers
Listen to the enlightening discussion on The Money Show:
More from Business
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025
FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga.Read More
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little'
Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies.Read More
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year
Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.Read More
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes
Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading.Read More
More from Politics
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little'
Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies.Read More
New Ministerial Advisory Committee will focus on COVID-19 vaccine procurement
MAC chair professor Barry Schoub reflects on the new task team appointed in the fight against the virus.Read More
'Ethics course to urge public officials to realise that they serve society'
National School of Government principal Busani Ngcaweni reflects on the department compelling officials to enroll in the school.Read More
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 579,289 as COVID-19 cases surpass 650,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 650,749. There were 10,136 tests conducted and 956 new infections.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses
This article sets out the processes that the Presidency and the National Coronavirus Command Council undertake to update South Africans.Read More
Let us do what we can to ensure media industry survives and thrives - Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa urges the private sector to also continue supporting the industry through advertising.Read More
ConCourt hears arguments on whether Tshwane city council should be dissolved
EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana gives an update on challenge by ANC, EFF and Gauteng government on the dissolving of city council.Read More
EFF theories, policies and behaviours are racist, no different from AWB - Habib
Wits University Vice-Chancellor professor Adam Habib reflects on the recent protests by the party against Clicks.Read More
'George Bizos gave up life of luxury to champion poor and defend human rights'
Lilliesleaf Trust CEO Nic Wolpe pays tribute to the late struggle lawyer.Read More