On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
When last did an advert for a bank or an insurance company make you sit up and take notice?
"We are you", "We're in this together", "It can be" etcetera, etcetera.
These are all payoff lines for advertising by local financial services.
And they're basically indistinguishable from one another, laments advertising and branding expert Andy Rice on The Money Show.
Insurer Liberty is the latest to spark his ire.
[It's] pretty much what Liberty is saying in terms of "In it with you" and I just think that the consumer sees all of these very worthy but intangible messages being fired at them by an absolute battalion of banks and insurance companies.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Liberty has repositioned itself as the insurance company that recognises the humanity of us all, says Rice.
But it's doing nothing different!
Liberty is a very good case because it is a lovely piece of advertising... enjoyable to watch but then it lets you down with a big thump in my opinion, with this particularly vacuous payoff line which is indistinguishable from so many others...Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Discovery Bank is one of the few not isn't following this trend, but all of those payoff lines... they're all saying the same thing. Can you tell them apart? I can't.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
He awards the sector as a whole his "zero" rating for the week.
Listen to Rice's critique on The Money Show:
More from Business
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025
FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga.Read More
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b
Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville.Read More
The ground-breaking Xolobeni judgment 'will balance the scales a little'
Attorney Richard Spoor says this put an to the Department of Mineral Resources issuing licences to fly-by-night companies.Read More
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Open South Africa’s borders, please! - once-prospering tourism industry
Bruce Whitfield interviews tourism consultant Gillian Saunders, a previous advisor to former Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom.Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year
Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.Read More
More from Opinion
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa
Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.Read More
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield
"It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup".Read More
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money'
Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation.Read More
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year
Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.Read More
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs
Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice.Read More
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising
The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in.Read More
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24.Read More
Amplats boss passionate about making a difference (and the smell of explosives)
'The pandemic is an opportunity for innovation'. Natascha Viljoen shares her life story and beliefs on The Money Show.Read More
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray
The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved.Read More
More from Local
SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says he has seen places offering very reasonable prices.Read More
Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services
#JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions.Read More
'I am sorry,' says father of man accused of attempted kidnapping in Florida
Ebrahim Slamang says: 'What he did was really wrong; I am sorry to the family. I am really sorry for what happened here.'Read More
New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog
Department of human settlement to implement a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand.Read More
People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile
Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly.Read More
Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe'
The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false.Read More
'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa'
Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Mosebenzi Zwane says they are open to suggestions on ways of improving Prasa.Read More
Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1?
Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson, Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 says mass gatherings are a huge risk.Read More
South African Medical Association faces liquidation
The South African Medical Association is facing liquidation for allegedly violating the labour relations act.Read More
SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages
Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations.Read More