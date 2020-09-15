Streaming issues? Report here
Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services

15 September 2020 4:36 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
African National Congress
Andile Lungisa

#JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa until Thursday to report to correctional services and begin serving two year jail sentence for assaulting Democratic Alliance councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug during a heated council meeting back in October 2016.

Campain leader for #JusticeforAndileLungisa, Abner Mosasa, says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend his bail conditions at the Grahamstown High Court. He finds it unfair that Lungisa is being imprisoned on what he describes as a norm where fights happen in provincial and national legislature.

He added that the case was biased as the court refuses to hear Lungisa's side and that some members who were involved in the brawl at the Nelson Mandela city council were not arrested.

Why is it that one individual only has to go to jail for an entire mess that the council was involved in?

Abner Mosasa, Spokesperson - #JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign

RELATED: ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority

The Supreme Court of Appeal last week Wednesday 9 September 2020 dismissed his appeal against his two-year prison sentence.

Listen below for the full interview...


Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
