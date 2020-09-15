SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council





September is Tourism Month, not just in South Africa but with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and we have chosen to look at how COVID-19 has affected SA’s tourism sector has been impacted and what the way forward looks like.

John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa for more.

Domestic tourism is going ahead. We have to adjust and ensure that whatever we do we develop protocols and other aspects, including events. Trust is the new currency. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

We have to make sure that small businesses that are critical to this sector are able to get on their feet. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

On the issue of certain products being overpriced, I have seen places offering very reasonable prices. We encourage businesses to offer value for money but make sure the prices are reasonable. The demand factor is the one that's gonna fix the market. Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa

Listen below for the full interview...