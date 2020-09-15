SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council
September is Tourism Month, not just in South Africa but with the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and we have chosen to look at how COVID-19 has affected SA’s tourism sector has been impacted and what the way forward looks like.
John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa for more.
Domestic tourism is going ahead. We have to adjust and ensure that whatever we do we develop protocols and other aspects, including events. Trust is the new currency.Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
We have to make sure that small businesses that are critical to this sector are able to get on their feet.Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
On the issue of certain products being overpriced, I have seen places offering very reasonable prices. We encourage businesses to offer value for money but make sure the prices are reasonable. The demand factor is the one that's gonna fix the market.Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa, CEO - Tourism Business Council of South Africa
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services
#JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions.Read More
'I am sorry,' says father of man accused attempted kidnap at Florida restaurant
Ebrahim Slamang says: 'What he did was really wrong; I am sorry to the family. I am really sorry for what happened here.'Read More
New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog
Department of human settlement to implement a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand.Read More
People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile
Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly.Read More
Assassination plot claims 'malicious' and a ploy 'to get rid of Judge Hlophe'
The attorney representing Western Cape judge president John Hlophe Barnabas Xulu describes allegations as malicious and false.Read More
'As Satawu we're extremely worried about the vadalisation taking place in Prasa'
Chairperson of the portfolio committee on transport Mosebenzi Zwane says they are open to suggestions on ways of improving Prasa.Read More
Is South Africa ready to move to Level 1?
Professor Salim Abdool Karim, Chairperson, Ministerial advisory committee on COVID-19 says mass gatherings are a huge risk.Read More
South African Medical Association faces liquidation
The South African Medical Association is facing liquidation for allegedly violating the labour relations act.Read More
SANBS experiencing critical blood supply shortages
Chief marketing officer says COVID19 has impacted their bloodstock as they could not go to public places for donations.Read More
'Challenges in Zimbabwe have a negative impact on SA,' says Lindiwe Zulu
The social development minister gives feedback on the outcomes of an ANC delegation's visit to Zimbabwe.Read More