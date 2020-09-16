Did Eskom lie and implement stage 5 loadshedding without telling public?
Did Eskom implement stage 5 of load shedding at the beginning of September without telling the Public?
Independent energy advisor, Ted Blom says the power utility lied to the public when it announced stage 4 on the 3rd and 4th of September and instead, shed more power than stipulated in stage 4, which allows for up to 4,000MW of the national load to be shed.
Blom and Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha join Bongani Bingwa to give more insight on the matter.
Eskom lied, I checked the statistics at the beginning of September and I was suprised to see that the daily statistics were far higher as far as load shedding and load reduction was concerned as compared to the stages they were announcing to the public.Ted Blom, Independent energy advisor
I saw that they load shedded up to 5000MW and on their own rules that is stage 6.Ted Blom, Independent energy advisor
He says the different in these stages is significant as it means that there is a second turn of load shedding or the power is off for longer.
Mantshantsha says the utility has on a daily basis stated clearly what has been load shed from the public and industrial customers.
At no point did we lie to anybody and I am pleased that he acknowledges that Eskom is not able to fully supply power to the country.Sikhonathi Mantshantsha, Spokesperson - Eskom
Listen below to the full conversation:
