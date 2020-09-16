[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober
Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober
A montage of recovering drug addicts sharing what they have gained since been sober has gone viral.
Watch the montage below:
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
