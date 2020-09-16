[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober

Today at 12:23 Political Analyst weighs in on ANC controversies around Zim Plane and Masuku and Diko Report The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Prof Lesiba Teffo Political analyst /Research director at Democracy & Governance Programme at UNISA

Today at 12:23 Lawyers for Human Rights releases corruption report in SA’s asylum system The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Wayne Ncube - Acting Deputy Director, Manager: Strategic Litigation Programme - Lawyers for Human Rights

Today at 12:27 Matric prelims underway The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government

Today at 12:37 Update: Funeral Parlors continue with 3 day strike. - Today they protest at Home Affairs. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president

Today at 12:37 UCT redressing past injustices through transforming art collection The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Prof Nomusa Makhubu - Chairperson at UCT Works of Art Committee (WOAC)

Today at 12:40 Sex Worker Advocacy Week The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Constance Mathe - Coordinator at Asijiki

Today at 12:41 Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert

Today at 12:45 What does the law say about Intellectual Property? Lawyer helps us look at the merits of the Dinner with Somizi case. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law

Today at 12:45 Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim - The Social Dilemma The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable

Today at 12:52 Somizi accused of stealing television show idea- Entertainment journalist keeps us informed on what happened. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Khotso Rams - Television host & Entertainment Insider.

Today at 12:52 Prepare yourself for bug invasion The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Sebastian Seelig - Managing Director at Pest Free SA

Today at 12:56 41st Durban International Film Festival will go virtual from 10 to 20 September 2020. Local and international film screenings. #DIFF2020. The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener

Ismail Mahomed, director of the Centre for Creative Arts

Today at 15:40 Joint effort keeps agricultural sector thriving during pandemic Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)

Today at 16:50 [financial wellness ] Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners

Today at 18:09 Discovery Holdings financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

Today at 18:39 Motus financial results The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus

Today at 18:48 Aviation industry waits for an announcement from the Presidency on when SA borders will open for international travel and commercial flight The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wouter Vermeulen - General Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM

Today at 19:08 SKYPE: Business Unusual - An inconvenient truth about plastic recycling - it does not work The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Today at 19:19 PLAY CLIP....... - SKYPE: Remember the “Drive a new car for R699 a month” fiasco? Here is a new related product... The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...

