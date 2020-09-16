'My wife is divorcing me because of a stupid mistake,' bemoans a caller





Last month Clement Manyathela facilitated another discussion on ‘The healing hour’ focusing on traumatic events and mistakes people have done in their past and how they have healed as adults.

A listener by the name of Sam revealed that she has had two abortions as she was young and felt as if she was not ready to be a mother.

I am healing from the mistakes I made in 2008 and 2011, I had two abortions. It was a horrific time and I felt as if I was not ready to be a mother, I hated myself at the time but as time went by, I started to heal. Sam, Caller

Another listener by the name of Sandile opened up about being bullied in high school and how now as an adult going to different schools and talking about his experience has become a healing process.

I was a bully in primary I bullied other kids I don’t know why I was bullying them and then when I went to high school the tables turned and I was bullied. It was five times more than what I did in primary. Sandile, Caller

I come from humble beginnings; I have worked really hard. I have acquired a BCom Degree I had a job and had numerous senior positions. The blunder that I did and really regret has made me owe the company a lot of money. It’s been two years without a job I am not working because of the stupid mistake I did, now my house is about to be repossessed and my wife is about to divorce me because of this stupid mistake. For healing I have asked God for forgiveness. John, Caller

