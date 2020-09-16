President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight
President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans on Wednesday night on developments in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The Presidency confirmed in a statement that the address is scheduled to start at 7pm tonight.
Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday where it is believed that a further relaxation of lockdown was discussed.
