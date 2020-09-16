President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight

Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:23
Political Analyst weighs in on ANC controversies around Zim Plane and Masuku and Diko Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Prof Lesiba Teffo Political analyst /Research director at Democracy & Governance Programme at UNISA
Today at 12:23
Lawyers for Human Rights releases corruption report in SA’s asylum system
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wayne Ncube - Acting Deputy Director, Manager: Strategic Litigation Programme - Lawyers for Human Rights
Today at 12:27
Political Analyst weighs in on ANC controversies around Zim Plane and Masuku and Diko Report
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Today at 12:27
Matric prelims underway
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Debbie Schafer - MEC for Education at Western Cape - Government
Today at 12:37
Update: Funeral Parlors continue with 3 day strike. - Today they protest at Home Affairs.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Muzi Hlengwa- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president
Today at 12:37
UCT redressing past injustices through transforming art collection
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof Nomusa Makhubu - Chairperson at UCT Works of Art Committee (WOAC)
Today at 12:40
Sex Worker Advocacy Week
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Constance Mathe - Coordinator at Asijiki
Today at 12:41
Trump hails 'dawn of new Middle East' with UAE-Bahrain-Israel deals.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Brookes Spector, US foreign policy expert
Today at 12:45
What does the law say about Intellectual Property? Lawyer helps us look at the merits of the Dinner with Somizi case.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ben Winks - Independent legal counsel - media, constitutional and international law
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim - The Social Dilemma
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Today at 12:52
Somizi accused of stealing television show idea- Entertainment journalist keeps us informed on what happened.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Khotso Rams - Television host & Entertainment Insider.
Today at 12:52
Prepare yourself for bug invasion
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sebastian Seelig - Managing Director at Pest Free SA
Today at 12:56
41st Durban International Film Festival will go virtual from 10 to 20 September 2020. Local and international film screenings. #DIFF2020.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Ismail Mahomed, director of the Centre for Creative Arts
Today at 15:40
Joint effort keeps agricultural sector thriving during pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Wandile Sihlobo - Economist at Agricultural Business Chamber (Agbiz)
Today at 16:50
[financial wellness ]
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Samke Mhlongo - Private Banker Turned Wealth Coach at TNC Wealth Partners
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 18:48
Aviation industry waits for an announcement from the Presidency on when SA borders will open for international travel and commercial flight
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wouter Vermeulen - General Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual - An inconvenient truth about plastic recycling - it does not work
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
PLAY CLIP....... - SKYPE: Remember the “Drive a new car for R699 a month” fiasco? Here is a new related product...
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Consumer Journalist at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Mark Sham - Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight

16 September 2020 11:34 AM
by Tlou Legodi
The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa's risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans on Wednesday night on developments in the country's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Presidency confirmed in a statement that the address is scheduled to start at 7pm tonight.

Ramaphosa met with the National Coronavirus Command Council on Monday where it is believed that a further relaxation of lockdown was discussed.

ALSO READ: Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses


16 September 2020 11:34 AM
by Tlou Legodi
