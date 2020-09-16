Prasa moves security inhouse for 'better control and direct accountability'
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula on Wednesday said that the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) infrastructure was destroyed by syndicates who were arrogant, aggressive and hired children to strip cables off railway lines.
Mbalula spoke in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni, where he launched the ministerial security plan.
The strategy involves the insourcing of more than 3,000 security guards to protect infrastructure from vandals.
Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN reporter Mia Lindeque for more on this.
The minister says in the past they had outsourced security guards. In many cases there have been inside jobs where the syndicates are working with Prasa officials. Mbalula says now the holiday is over.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
With over 3,000 security guards insourced, they will have better control, direct accountability to them on their watch. They will be able to monitor the security guards, their capabilities and to tell them where to act and where not.Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN
