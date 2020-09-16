Funeral practitioners organisation says the strike has saved 300,000 jobs

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:20
Wits University has resumed vaccinating in the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
Today at 17:40
NEDLAC Agree To Economic Recovery Action Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lisa Seftel, NEDLAC Executive Director
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 18:48
Aviation industry waits for an announcement from the Presidency on when SA borders will open for international travel and commercial flight
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wouter Vermeulen - General Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM
Today at 19:08
President speaks and response
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 19:10
BACKUP... SKYPE: Business Unusual - An inconvenient truth about plastic recycling - it does not work
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
President speaks and response
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Wits University has resumed vaccinating in the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine trial Professor Shabir Madhi says we need to continue with protocols such as wearing masks and keeping social distance. 16 September 2020 5:41 PM
Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements The Board of Healthcare Funders has the initiative to raise funds for doctors in informal settlements. 16 September 2020 5:15 PM
Prasa moves security inhouse for 'better control and direct accountability' Mbalula says there have been inside jobs where the syndicates are working with Prasa officials 'and now the holiday is over'. 16 September 2020 2:27 PM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 11:34 AM
Did Eskom lie and implement stage 5 loadshedding without telling public? Independent energy advisor Ted Blom and spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on how the utility cuts power supply. 16 September 2020 7:53 AM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 89.5% The number of national recoveries is 583,126, which translates to a recovery rate of 89.5%. Gauteng has 191,668 recoveries. 15 September 2020 10:25 PM
View all Politics
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box? Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection. 16 September 2020 1:49 PM
[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Guy cutting tree wrong way and cussing himself for it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Africa
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Funeral practitioners organisation says the strike has saved 300,000 jobs

16 September 2020 2:12 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
African Funeral Practitioners Organisation (Afpo)

National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president Muzi Hlengwa says they want the RAF to pay them money that is owed.

The directors Affiliated to African Funeral Practitioners Organisation are picketing outside the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to demand money that is owed to the funeral parlours and for them to accept an agreement that will allow families to bury their loved ones through the help of the fund.

The strike comes after the government failed to respond to a set of demands, which include outsourcing of mortuary facilities to be recognised and legalised among other things.

We want the Road Accident Fund to pay us the money that is owed to us as funeral parlours and we want them to accept the agreement between the client and the service providers so that families can bury even if they don’t have money yet. We will wait for the fund to pay us.

Muzi Hlengwa, President- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

The strike is worth it. In fact if we didn’t do it some of us wouldn’t be able to operate, we would have lost 30,000 companies and 300,000 employees would be unemployed. At least the strike saved 300,000 jobs.

Muzi Hlengwa, President- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

RELATED: Funeral costs increase by as much as 25% because of PPE expenses

The department of health said they were concerned as storages were becoming full because bodies were not being collected due to the strike.

Hlengwa says they will being conducting a media briefing together with the department of health to disclose what has been agreed behind closed doors.

Listen below for the full interview ...


16 September 2020 2:12 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
African Funeral Practitioners Organisation (Afpo)

More from Local

Ampoule with a vaccine from the new coronavirus COVID-19 123rf

Wits University resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial

16 September 2020 5:41 PM

Professor Shabir Madhi says we need to continue with protocols such as wearing masks and keeping social distance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

doctor-medicine-health-healthcare-worker-stethoscope-hospital-123rf

Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements

16 September 2020 5:15 PM

The Board of Healthcare Funders has the initiative to raise funds for doctors in informal settlements.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200210-fikile-cable-theft-ejpg

Prasa moves security inhouse for 'better control and direct accountability'

16 September 2020 2:27 PM

Mbalula says there have been inside jobs where the syndicates are working with Prasa officials 'and now the holiday is over'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Family-support-group-healing-recovery-hug-support-meeting-rehab 123rfjpg

'My wife is divorcing me because of a stupid mistake,' bemoans a caller

16 September 2020 11:46 AM

Listeners share traumatic events and mistakes they have experienced in their lives and how they have healed from the past.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

red-cross-negativepng

On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice

15 September 2020 8:35 PM

Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

African-bush-elephant-safari-drive-tourism-Kruger-National-Park-Sanparks-123rf

SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council

15 September 2020 5:33 PM

Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says he has seen places offering very reasonable prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa

Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services

15 September 2020 4:36 PM

#JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

handcuffs-law-arrest-justice-crime-perpetrator-suspect-case-police-123rf

'I am sorry,' says father of man accused of attempted kidnapping in Florida

15 September 2020 4:13 PM

Ebrahim Slamang says: 'What he did was really wrong; I am sorry to the family. I am really sorry for what happened here.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200813-lindiwe-sisulu-edjpg

New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog

15 September 2020 11:56 AM

Department of human settlement to implement a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

mamelodi-makhurajpeg

People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile

14 September 2020 5:37 PM

Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight

Politics

Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?

Entertainment

Did Eskom lie and implement stage 5 loadshedding without telling public?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Ndlozi apologises for comments on harassment of eNCA journalist

16 September 2020 4:57 PM

Expert raises concern about accuracy of data used to track COVID-19 in SA

16 September 2020 4:37 PM

Local rugby set to return this month

16 September 2020 4:12 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA