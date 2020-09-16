Funeral practitioners organisation says the strike has saved 300,000 jobs





The directors Affiliated to African Funeral Practitioners Organisation are picketing outside the Road Accident Fund (RAF) to demand money that is owed to the funeral parlours and for them to accept an agreement that will allow families to bury their loved ones through the help of the fund.

The strike comes after the government failed to respond to a set of demands, which include outsourcing of mortuary facilities to be recognised and legalised among other things.

We want the Road Accident Fund to pay us the money that is owed to us as funeral parlours and we want them to accept the agreement between the client and the service providers so that families can bury even if they don’t have money yet. We will wait for the fund to pay us. Muzi Hlengwa, President- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

The strike is worth it. In fact if we didn’t do it some of us wouldn’t be able to operate, we would have lost 30,000 companies and 300,000 employees would be unemployed. At least the strike saved 300,000 jobs. Muzi Hlengwa, President- National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA

The department of health said they were concerned as storages were becoming full because bodies were not being collected due to the strike.

Hlengwa says they will being conducting a media briefing together with the department of health to disclose what has been agreed behind closed doors.

Listen below for the full interview ...