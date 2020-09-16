Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet





Cricket South Africa (CSA) has apologised to insurance company Momentum following tweets made by CSA board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, who called the insurer's decision as “irrational” and questioned its triple BEE status among other things.

Momentum had a media briefing yesterday afternoon at which Momentum’s head of sponsorships, Carel Bosman, announced that the insurance company will not be renewing the sponsorship contract once it expires in April next year.

Cricket writer for The Star Stuart Hess says Bosman explained in the briefing that the decision was made due to CSA's poor governance and administration in recent months.

Cricket South Africa this afternoon has come out and apologised to Momentum, they called the tweet from Dr Kula-Ameyaw unfortunate and unwarranted. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

This time of the year I usually look at what’s to come in summer, what the Proteas must be facing but as of right now we don’t know when cricket will start this season. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Momentum’s departure follows that of Standard Bank, who also decided against renewing its deal for the long-term future with CSA earlier this year.

Right now, it feels like the tunnel has imploded to be honest and will need to be rebuilt before we see any light. There is just a massive, massive problem within Cricket South Africa right now. Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Last week South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee informed CSA that it will appoint a task team to do a 30-day investigation into the operations at the organisation, to which CSA responded by saying it will seek legal advice on the matter.

