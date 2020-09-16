Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:20
Wits University has resumed vaccinating in the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Professor Shabir Madhi, Executive Director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
Today at 17:40
NEDLAC Agree To Economic Recovery Action Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Lisa Seftel, NEDLAC Executive Director
Today at 18:09
Discovery Holdings financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adrian Gore - Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 18:39
Motus financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Osman Arbee - CEO at Motus
Today at 18:48
Aviation industry waits for an announcement from the Presidency on when SA borders will open for international travel and commercial flight
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wouter Vermeulen - General Manager for Southern Africa at Air France-KLM
Today at 19:08
President speaks and response
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Lumkile Mondi - Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Sandile Zungu, President of the Black Business Council
Martin Kingston - Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)
Today at 19:10
BACKUP... SKYPE: Business Unusual - An inconvenient truth about plastic recycling - it does not work
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
President speaks and response
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Busisiwe Mavuso - CEO at Business Leadership SA
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet

16 September 2020 4:37 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Cricket South Africa
Momentum

Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has apologised to insurance company Momentum following tweets made by CSA board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, who called the insurer's decision as “irrational” and questioned its triple BEE status among other things.

Momentum had a media briefing yesterday afternoon at which Momentum’s head of sponsorships, Carel Bosman, announced that the insurance company will not be renewing the sponsorship contract once it expires in April next year.

Cricket writer for The Star Stuart Hess says Bosman explained in the briefing that the decision was made due to CSA's poor governance and administration in recent months.

Cricket South Africa this afternoon has come out and apologised to Momentum, they called the tweet from Dr Kula-Ameyaw unfortunate and unwarranted.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

This time of the year I usually look at what’s to come in summer, what the Proteas must be facing but as of right now we don’t know when cricket will start this season.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

RELATED: For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA

Momentum’s departure follows that of Standard Bank, who also decided against renewing its deal for the long-term future with CSA earlier this year.

Right now, it feels like the tunnel has imploded to be honest and will need to be rebuilt before we see any light. There is just a massive, massive problem within Cricket South Africa right now.

Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star

Last week South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee informed CSA that it will appoint a task team to do a 30-day investigation into the operations at the organisation, to which CSA responded by saying it will seek legal advice on the matter.

Listen below for the full interview...


190121-gavin-hunt-edjpg

'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt

14 September 2020 5:35 PM

With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent.

Read More arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc

14 September 2020 2:14 PM

Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration.

Read More arrow_forward

ntando-mahlangujpg

I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando

12 September 2020 3:35 PM

Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August.

Read More arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA

11 September 2020 5:46 PM

South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report.

Read More arrow_forward

200910-shaun-bartlett-edjpg

Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach

10 September 2020 11:12 AM

This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp.

Read More arrow_forward

141215Middendorp.jpg

Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp

9 September 2020 5:27 PM

Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018.

Read More arrow_forward

20200909amazulucobradlaminijfif

Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach

9 September 2020 3:48 PM

The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in as caretaker manager at the beginning of March.

Read More arrow_forward

Caster Semenya

Ruling against Caster Semenya is not neutral and is racist - Lebo Ramafoko

9 September 2020 1:00 PM

Tekano Atlantic CEO says decisions taken by these Athletics Bodies are outdated and not in the interest of science.

Read More arrow_forward

200822pitosgif

Pitso Mosimane on a mission to win more silverware

8 September 2020 4:07 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane expressed how it felt being crowned winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season.

Read More arrow_forward

Cricket South Africa CSA 123rf 123rfsport

'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit'

8 September 2020 11:05 AM

Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket.

Read More arrow_forward

