Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet
Cricket South Africa (CSA) has apologised to insurance company Momentum following tweets made by CSA board member Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw, who called the insurer's decision as “irrational” and questioned its triple BEE status among other things.
Momentum had a media briefing yesterday afternoon at which Momentum’s head of sponsorships, Carel Bosman, announced that the insurance company will not be renewing the sponsorship contract once it expires in April next year.
Cricket writer for The Star Stuart Hess says Bosman explained in the briefing that the decision was made due to CSA's poor governance and administration in recent months.
Cricket South Africa this afternoon has come out and apologised to Momentum, they called the tweet from Dr Kula-Ameyaw unfortunate and unwarranted.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
This time of the year I usually look at what’s to come in summer, what the Proteas must be facing but as of right now we don’t know when cricket will start this season.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
RELATED: For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA
Momentum’s departure follows that of Standard Bank, who also decided against renewing its deal for the long-term future with CSA earlier this year.
Right now, it feels like the tunnel has imploded to be honest and will need to be rebuilt before we see any light. There is just a massive, massive problem within Cricket South Africa right now.Stuart Hess, Cricket writer - The Star
Last week South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee informed CSA that it will appoint a task team to do a 30-day investigation into the operations at the organisation, to which CSA responded by saying it will seek legal advice on the matter.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Sport
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt
With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent.Read More
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc
Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration.Read More
I started running in 2014 and in 2016 I went to Rio to represent SA - Ntando
Young Paralympic star Ntando Mahlangu is featured in the Netflix documentary 'Rising Phoenix' which launched on 26 August.Read More
For cricket to recover we need certainly in the management of the sport - SACA
South African Cricketers' Association CEO Andrew Breetzke says one of the stumbling blocks is the forensic report.Read More
Shaun Bartlett released as Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach
This comes just one day after the Soweto giants sacked head coach Ernst Middendorp.Read More
Kaizer Chiefs part ways with Ernst Middendorp
Middendorp joined Chiefs on 7 December 2018.Read More
Ayanda 'Cobra' Dlamini named permanent AmaZulu head coach
The Durban based club took the decision to offer the role to Dlamini, following a successful run of results, since he stepped in as caretaker manager at the beginning of March.Read More
Ruling against Caster Semenya is not neutral and is racist - Lebo Ramafoko
Tekano Atlantic CEO says decisions taken by these Athletics Bodies are outdated and not in the interest of science.Read More
Pitso Mosimane on a mission to win more silverware
Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane expressed how it felt being crowned winner of the Premier Soccer League 2019/20 season.Read More
'I believe black South Africans have enough talent to compete on merit'
Institute of Race Relations's Hermann Pretorius says appointment of black consultants will not speed up transformation of cricket.Read More