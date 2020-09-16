Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements





The Board of Healthcare Funders has adopted an initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships, informal settlements, remote and rural areas. They are facilitated through a non-profit organisation the Gift of the Givers who have been assisting in the fight against COVID-19.

The managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothudi, says the pandemic has caused financial hardships for many health practitioners in disadvantaged areas with many reporting 80% of the business being lost and their practices being forced to close down as the cost of business was going up.

We became aware of financial hardships that quite a number of practitioners went under, some reported as much as 80% of their business was lost. A lot were forced to close and for several reasons. Some because the cost of business was going up as they had to purchase PPEs et cetera to make sure they are protected. Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing director- Board of Healthcare Funders

The reason we focus on the rural and informal settlements, as well as townships, is that we are aware that in terms of income they earn less than their counterparts who are in urban areas. Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing director- Board of Healthcare Funders

Dr Mothudi says the community depends on the practitioners close to them as they are affordable and close and if they close down there will not be enough healthcare provision for the community.

