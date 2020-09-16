Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements
The Board of Healthcare Funders has adopted an initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships, informal settlements, remote and rural areas. They are facilitated through a non-profit organisation the Gift of the Givers who have been assisting in the fight against COVID-19.
The managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders, Dr Katlego Mothudi, says the pandemic has caused financial hardships for many health practitioners in disadvantaged areas with many reporting 80% of the business being lost and their practices being forced to close down as the cost of business was going up.
We became aware of financial hardships that quite a number of practitioners went under, some reported as much as 80% of their business was lost. A lot were forced to close and for several reasons. Some because the cost of business was going up as they had to purchase PPEs et cetera to make sure they are protected.Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing director- Board of Healthcare Funders
The reason we focus on the rural and informal settlements, as well as townships, is that we are aware that in terms of income they earn less than their counterparts who are in urban areas.Dr Katlego Mothudi, Managing director- Board of Healthcare Funders
RELATED: South African Medical Association faces liquidation
Dr Mothudi says the community depends on the practitioners close to them as they are affordable and close and if they close down there will not be enough healthcare provision for the community.
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Local
Wits University resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial
Professor Shabir Madhi says we need to continue with protocols such as wearing masks and keeping social distance.Read More
Prasa moves security inhouse for 'better control and direct accountability'
Mbalula says there have been inside jobs where the syndicates are working with Prasa officials 'and now the holiday is over'.Read More
Funeral practitioners organisation says the strike has saved 300,000 jobs
National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president Muzi Hlengwa says they want the RAF to pay them money that is owed.Read More
'My wife is divorcing me because of a stupid mistake,' bemoans a caller
Listeners share traumatic events and mistakes they have experienced in their lives and how they have healed from the past.Read More
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.Read More
SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says he has seen places offering very reasonable prices.Read More
Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services
#JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions.Read More
'I am sorry,' says father of man accused of attempted kidnapping in Florida
Ebrahim Slamang says: 'What he did was really wrong; I am sorry to the family. I am really sorry for what happened here.'Read More
New strategy introduced to deal with housing backlog
Department of human settlement to implement a new strategy to deal with the increasing housing demand.Read More
People need land and they will build their own houses - Rev Thembelani Jentile
Tshwane administrator Mpho Nawa says they want to do verification so that they can do the process properly.Read More