Wits University resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial
Wits University has resumed vaccinating in the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine trial currently also underway in the UK, Brazil and the US.
The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority and local ethics committees this week approved resuming vaccination in South Africa.
Vaccination in the Ox1nCov19 vaccine trial in the UK paused last week following a medical event in one trial participant in the UK.
John Perlman on Afternoon Drive speaks to Professor Shabir Madhi, executive director of the Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research and the leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial, for more on this.
We need to continue and we will do analysis. A vaccine will only be available after undergoing the processes.Professor Shabir Madhi, Leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
On the likely move to Level 1, Prof Madhi says we must not drop our guard.
When we move to Level 1 we need to continue with protocols such as wearing of masks and keeping social distance. That is going to help us in terms of avoiding a resurgence of COVID-19. It will help us avoid a second waveProfessor Shabir Madhi, Leader of the Oxford Vaccine trial
Listen below for the full interview ...
