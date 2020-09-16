[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm
The Presidency has confirmed that the address is scheduled to start at 7pm tonight.
Ramaphosa's televised address comes following his meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and a special sitting of Cabinet.
It's believed that he will announce a further relaxation of lockdown regulations, including the rules for international travel.
WATCH: Live feed below.
