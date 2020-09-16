Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
Funeral practitioners organisation says the strike has saved 300,000 jobs National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president Muzi Hlengwa says they want the RAF to pay them money that is owed. 16 September 2020 2:12 PM
'My wife is divorcing me because of a stupid mistake,' bemoans a caller Listeners share traumatic events and mistakes they have experienced in their lives and how they have healed from the past. 16 September 2020 11:46 AM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 7:03 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 11:34 AM
Did Eskom lie and implement stage 5 loadshedding without telling public? Independent energy advisor Ted Blom and spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha reflect on how the utility cuts power supply. 16 September 2020 7:53 AM
View all Politics
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
[WATCH] Guy cutting tree wrong way and cussing himself for it goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 16 September 2020 8:16 AM
Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 15 September 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
CEO forced to apologise for implying over-30s too old to work in advertising The CEO of the world's largest advertising group has ignited a storm with an apparently ageist comment. Andy Rice weighs in. 1 September 2020 7:42 PM
View all World
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
View all Africa
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
Burger King asks customers to support 'SA citizenship appeal' to Home Affairs Does your burger need a passport? The US fast food chain's campaign is actually just baffling, says advertising expert Andy Rice. 8 September 2020 8:03 PM
ANC fights for the life of its remaining moral authority The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ferial Haffajee, a columnist at Daily Maverick and News24. 31 August 2020 6:31 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm

16 September 2020 7:03 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown

The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Presidency has confirmed that the address is scheduled to start at 7pm tonight.

Ramaphosa's televised address comes following his meetings with the National Coronavirus Command Council, the President’s Coordinating Council and a special sitting of Cabinet.

It's believed that he will announce a further relaxation of lockdown regulations, including the rules for international travel.

ALSO READ Fellow South Africans ... this is what happens before the president's addresses

WATCH: Live feed below.


16 September 2020 7:03 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
President Cyril Ramaphosa
Lockdown

More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information

Covid-19 South Africa coronavirus stamp flag 123rf

Is SA ready to move to lockdown Level 2?

13 August 2020 8:22 AM

Pundits agree that if the country moves to a lower lockdown level, COVID-19 protocols need to be adhered too.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200723mkhizeineasterncapejfif

COVID-19 cases in SA going down but citizens need to remain cautious - Mkhize

12 August 2020 8:00 AM

Health minister says South Africans need to continue washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing to avoid resurgence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car insurance short-term cover 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Why it's a bad idea to ditch or downgrade your car insurance to save on costs

5 August 2020 8:21 PM

Involved in an accident you didn't cause? Third party claims don't pay out much. Wendy Knowler shares one driver's horror story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nigeria flag nigerian 123rf 123rfAfrica 123rfBusiness

Shoprite pulls the plug on Nigeria (pop 206m) – trouble for SA companies abroad?

3 August 2020 6:34 PM

Shoprite is exiting the oil-rich but spending-money-poor nation. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

There is no evidence that COVID-19 is transmitted through breast milk - Expert

3 August 2020 3:27 PM

Azania Mosaka speaks to registered dietitian Dr Chantell Witten about breastfeeding and precautions moms can take amid COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

covid-19-hand-sanitiser-face-mask-hygiene-sanitation-coronavirus-123rf 123rf

How habits have become entrenched during the pandemic

23 July 2020 3:39 PM

Payflex head of business development Cassidi Beck shares her insights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Depressed young woman suicide mental health 123rflifestyle 123rf

Experts present new research on mental health in SA workplace during COVID-19

23 July 2020 2:42 PM

Sadag research shows mental health problems in the South African work space amid COVID-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Missing Image Placeholder

Five nabbed for ignoring lockdown regulations - JMPD

14 July 2020 5:47 PM

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says four were arrested on Allendale Road just before midnight busy consuming alcohol.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

'Regulation forcing us to bury COVID-19 person within 48 hours causes backlog'

9 July 2020 3:01 PM

SA Funeral Practitioners Association's Vuyo Mabindisa says there has been an increase of 30% in funerals due to pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zweli mkhize

'I know people who have passed away because of COVID-19, this is not a joke'

9 July 2020 12:36 PM

Listeners on The Clement Manyathela Show discuss Health MinisterZweli Mkhize's warning about the coronavirus surge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday

Politics

Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements

Local

Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

SA to reopen borders to most countries on 1 October

16 September 2020 8:59 PM

DA lays criminal complaint against ANC officials that used SANDF jet to Zim

16 September 2020 8:45 PM

EWN Weather Watch: Joburg get your sun hats out, hot weather forecast for Thurs

16 September 2020 8:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA