'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced that South Africa will move to lockdown level 1 and the move will take effect from midnight this Sunday.
The move recognises that the levels of infections are relatively low and that there is sufficient capacity in the country's health system to manage the current need.
RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday
The curfew has been moved to midnight, international travel allowed to low-risk countries, and gatherings have been capped at 250 indoors and 550 outdoor.
Bongani Bingwa chats to South African Medical Research Council president and CEO professor Glenda Gray to weigh in on the matter.
It was very hard to know how South Africa would respond to the virus. What we had that European countries didn't have was a lot more exposure to previously circulating coronaviruses that may have assisted with cross protection.Professor Glenda Gray, President and CEO - South African Medical Research Council
Not knowing what to do, yo prepare yourself for the worst scenario and South Africa did prepare for the worst and at the stage of the lockdown there was a global shortage of tests and we were disadvantaged at the beginning of the lockdown because we couldn't scale up our testing.Professor Glenda Gray, President and CEO - South African Medical Research Council
Even though the country tested more people than other parts in Africa, in comparison to the world, the testing rate was low, she says.
There was a lot of collateral damage during the epidemic because our health system was fragile to start with. We have to make sure that people who are susceptible to the virus and have comorbidities are aware and shouldn't let their guard down.Professor Glenda Gray, President and CEO - South African Medical Research Council
She says the country will have to live with the virus until a vaccine comes and that means there will continue to be community transmissions.
The rational for the curfew is to try minimise road accidents which cause a burden on the health system, she adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Local
Wits University resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial
Professor Shabir Madhi says we need to continue with protocols such as wearing masks and keeping social distance.Read More
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work
My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation).Read More
Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements
The Board of Healthcare Funders has the initiative to raise funds for doctors in informal settlements.Read More
Prasa moves security inhouse for 'better control and direct accountability'
Mbalula says there have been inside jobs where the syndicates are working with Prasa officials 'and now the holiday is over'.Read More
Funeral practitioners organisation says the strike has saved 300,000 jobs
National Funeral Practitioners Association of SA president Muzi Hlengwa says they want the RAF to pay them money that is owed.Read More
'My wife is divorcing me because of a stupid mistake,' bemoans a caller
Listeners share traumatic events and mistakes they have experienced in their lives and how they have healed from the past.Read More
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice
Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show.Read More
SA needs to rebuild tourism industry differently, says sector business council
Tourism Business Council of South Africa CEO Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa says he has seen places offering very reasonable prices.Read More
Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services
#JusticeforAndileLungisa campaign leader Abner Mosasa says Lungisa's lawyers have lodged legal papers to extend bail conditions.Read More
'I am sorry,' says father of man accused of attempted kidnapping in Florida
Ebrahim Slamang says: 'What he did was really wrong; I am sorry to the family. I am really sorry for what happened here.'Read More