[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today
Human rights activist George Bizos will be laid to rest on Thursday at the Westpark Cemetery in Randburg.
Bizos passed away last week at the age of 92 and his funeral is set to take place at the Greek Orthodox Church in Johannesburg.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said that late prominent human rights lawyer and social activist advocate George Bizos would be honoured with a special official funeral category 1.
Watch below the full funeral service.
