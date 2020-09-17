[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser





Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober

Old man uses slush machine at store thinking its hand sanitiser

Social media is in stitches after a video of an old man using slush machine thinking it is hand sanitiser goes viral.

Click here to watch the video:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: