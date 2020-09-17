[WATCH] Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral

Streaming issues? Report here
Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient Bongani Bingwa 702 Gradient
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:05
Reaction to international travel ban being lifted
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sisa Ntshona
Today at 09:20
Nonkululeko Gobodo resigns from Clicks board
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Nonkululeko Gobodo
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Western Cape government reacts to President Cyril Ramaphosas address to the nation last night
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:05
Hanging out with Clement- Sophie Lichaba
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Sophie Ndaba - Plays Sophie Lichaba in Lockdown
Today at 10:08
International news with Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Daniel Pelz
Today at 10:33
Recapping and Clarifying firearm amnesty
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
John Welsh - Charman Of The Trust at Gun Owners Association Sa
Today at 10:45
Exploring Western Capes fossil parks
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Futuristic Innovation with Morne Mostert
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk- with government spokespeople
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Omogolo Taunyane-Mnguni, City of Tshwane Mayoral spokesperson
Lirandzu Themba
Today at 11:32
Massive financial boost for the Valencia Institute
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Rob Paddock - CEO at Valenture Institute
Today at 12:23
How has lockdown and regulations affected people who had overseas jobs planned?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Marisa Jacobs - Director and Head of Immigration and Mobility at Xpatweb
Today at 12:40
Is the swearing lawyer in trouble?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ms Trudie Nichols - Executive Committee Member at Legal Practice Council
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
SA Rugby returns later this month
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Simnikiwe Xabanisa - Sports Freelancer at No Longer With Sunday Times
Today at 18:09
SARB slashes repo rate by .25%
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Isaah Mhlanga - Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes
Today at 18:12
Woolworths Annual financial results
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Roy Bagattini - CEO at Woolworths Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
No Items to show
Up Next: The Clement Manyathela Show
See full line-up
Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down' South African Medical Research Council president and CEO professor Glenda Gray reflects on the move to a lower alert level. 17 September 2020 7:52 AM
Wits University resumes COVID-19 vaccine trial Professor Shabir Madhi says we need to continue with protocols such as wearing masks and keeping social distance. 16 September 2020 7:54 PM
Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements The Board of Healthcare Funders has the initiative to raise funds for doctors in informal settlements. 16 September 2020 5:15 PM
View all Local
President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday There will be increased support for gender-based violence survivors. Restrictions on international travel will be eased. 16 September 2020 7:57 PM
[WATCH LIVE] President Cyril Ramaphosa updates South Africa on lockdown at 7pm The president is addressing South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 7:03 PM
President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation at 7pm tonight The president will address South Africans on developments in South Africa’s risk-adjusted response to the COVID-19 pandemic. 16 September 2020 11:34 AM
View all Politics
Hard lockdown was a brave move, on balance - Discovery CEO 'I'm optimistic about the year ahead'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 16 September 2020 6:54 PM
Online business boom: e-commerce in SA to jump 150% by 2025 FNB estimates that e-commerce will be worth R225b in five years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Rand Merchant Bank's Aluwani Thenga. 15 September 2020 7:23 PM
Eskom gets tough on municipal debt, attaches Free State farms worth R2.5b Is Matjhabeng Municipality just a small fish in a sea of Eskom defaulters? Bruce Whitfield interviews economist Adrian Saville. 15 September 2020 6:43 PM
View all Business
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
New specialist property financier, ZDFin to bridge the gap for community schemes Looking for bridging finance and smart financial solutions for community schemes? Keep reading. 14 September 2020 7:30 AM
We need a paradigm shift in how we view the creative industry - Sibongile Mngoma Sibongile Mngoma says a budget must be factored in to help venues to be covid-compliant so we can open the industry responsibly. 13 September 2020 11:43 AM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking its hand sanitiser Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 September 2020 8:27 AM
[WATCH] Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 September 2020 8:26 AM
Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box? Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection. 16 September 2020 1:49 PM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Africa
On the money? It's a big no to generic financial services slogans from Andy Rice Banks and insurers are all saying the same thing! Branding expert Andy Rice berates the sector on The Money Show. 15 September 2020 8:35 PM
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[WATCH] Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral

17 September 2020 8:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober

Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral

A viral video showing a garbage truck tossing a woman from the bench she was sitting on while trying to get the dirt, leaves everyone talking.

Watch video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:


17 September 2020 8:26 AM
by Matshepo Sehloho
Tags:
Facebook
Twitter
Khabazela
'Whats Gone Viral'

More from Entertainment

2020-09-17 old man uses slush machine thinking its sanitiser

[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking its hand sanitiser

17 September 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171115somizigif

Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?

16 September 2020 1:49 PM

Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-16Recovering addicts share gains about being sober

[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober

16 September 2020 8:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-16Guy cusses at himself after cutting tree

[WATCH] Guy cutting tree wrong way and cussing himself for it goes viral

16 September 2020 8:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-15Gardeners find wedding after 40 years

Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral

15 September 2020 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-15Widower asks for friends after wife dies

Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies

15 September 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fp-viral-picjpg

Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate

14 September 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ehphef5woaarnftjpg

[WATCH] Businessman hailed a hero after tackling suspect in attempted kidnap

14 September 2020 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

bongi-mvuyanajpg

When I create music I don't want to latch onto trends - Bongi Mvuyana

11 September 2020 5:11 PM

She dabbled in house music when Ralf GUM called her. When he called she thought someone was playing a joke on her.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

casper-musicjpg

[WATCH] Casper Nyovest to reward boy for a video that moved and inspired him

11 September 2020 8:08 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

'People susceptible to COVID-19 and have comorbidities must not let guard down'

Local

Initiative to raise funds for doctors in townships and informal settlements

Local

President Cyril Ramaphosa announces move to Level 1 from Sunday

Politics

EWN Highlights

Norma Mngoma set to return to court to challenge her arrest

17 September 2020 7:54 AM

Merging SA’s elections could pose a logistical challenge, warns IEC

17 September 2020 7:31 AM

Govt extends UIF relief fund to support struggling workers, businesses

17 September 2020 7:27 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA