'The formula that I have is if somebody else can do it I will be able to do it'





Sophie Lichaba is popularly known as Queen Moroka, the feisty receptionist in one of South Africa’s loved soap opera _Generations, _a role she played for 21 years.

She is this week’s guest on Hanging out with Clement to discuss her personal journey from growing up poor in Soweto to being one of the most loved personalities in South Africa.

It's such a blessing to have people who still remember and honour that amazing season and show which I was apart of, even though that season has come and gone. They still remember and I think the amazing thing about it all is loyalty at its best, people are constantly loyal and they don’t change their loyalty and I think that is why Queen/Sophie still has power in the industry. Sophie Ndaba, Actress/businesswoman

Lichaba is a woman of many talents as she has previously been a television presenter, producer and owns multiple businesses.

She has won several acting awards over the past years and is also a popular event and wedding planner who has planned several celebrity weddings including DJ Black Coffee and Enhle Mbali’s nuptials in 2017 as well as former president Thabo Mbeki’s advisor.

When I could not afford my school fees because I was a young teenage mom, the first thing I thought of was business. I was like come on guys I can cook so let me start my own kitchen company and from catering, someone asked me if I did weddings and I said yes. I have never done a wedding in my life and I said yes I am also a wedding planner and they said can you plan our wedding and guess what this was the advisor to former president Mbeki at the time. Sophie Ndaba, Actress/businesswoman

The formula that I have is if somebody else can do it I am going to be able to do it. Sophie Ndaba, Actress/businesswoman

Lichaba's fans became concerned about her health when a picture surfaced of her weight loss in 2018 with many speculating that she had HIV or cancer.

She later revealed in an emotional post on her social media page that she had diabetes and was heartbroken by the hateful comments she received about her body.

Dealing with diabetes is such a difficult disease to deal with and people don’t understand. You have good days, you have moody days, you have fabulous days. You have days where you say I don’t feel nauseous and those are all side effects of this horrible disease. Sophie Ndaba, Actress/businesswoman

After being in hiatus for more than a decade to focus on her business and health, fans were thrilled to see Lichaba come back to our screens in the television series _Lockdown. S_he played a character by the name of Palesa, a broken nurse at the Kgotsong Asylum, who is ready to wreak havoc on the health facility.

I was just in awe of being in such an ambiance of professional performers and the crew and, most importantly, what I appreciated was the story. Sophie Ndaba, Actress/businesswoman

Mandla understood, Sophie needs to be given a chance to do something new and different. Sophie Ndaba, Actress/businesswoman

Listen below for the full interview ...