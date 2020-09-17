'It is sad day when country cannot guarantee safety of its health workers'
Anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi who was accused of culpable homicide charges after 10-year-old Zayyaan Sayed died following a routine surgery last year, was gunned down on Wednesday.
Munshi along with paediatrician Dr Peter Beale were facing charges after the death of Sayed.
RELATED: Paediatric surgeon and anaesthetist accused of culpable homicide appear in court
Mandy Wiener on the Midday Report chats to News24 journalist Azarrah Karrim and SA Medical Association president Dr Angelique Coetzee to give more insight on the shooting.
When I got to the scene Dr Munshi's body had still not been taken and forensics were gathering evidence at the time.Azarrah Karrim, Journalist - News24
She spoke to witnesses who said they heard four gunshots before they saw a car fleeing.
I got confirmation that it was indeed Dr Munshi who was shot in the back. Nothing was taken from his car. His phone, wallet and tablet were still in the car.Azarrah Karrim, Journalist - News24
Dr Coetzee says the association is shocked and condemns the shooting in the strongest language.
Something like this should never have happened and it is a sad day when a country cannot guarantee the safety of its healthcare workers.Dr Angelique Coetzee, President - SA Medical Association
Listen below to the full conversation:
