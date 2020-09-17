Mastermind pleads guilty to kidnapping and threatening father of Vaal girl
Tharina Human the mastermind behind the kidnapping of a six-year-old Vanderbijlpark girl and her fellow co-accused have pleaded guilty.
The Palm Ridge High Court heard all four accused pleading guilty to the charges which range from kidnapping to attempted extortion.
The then six-year-old pupil was snatched from her mother outside her school by two men who later demanded a R2-million ransom from her family.
Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque says the kidnappers pleading guilty to the kidnapping is a big movement to the case as they were expecting witnesses to testify on how they planned to kidnap the girl but due to them pleading guilty the family will never get to hear what was behind the incident.
She pleaded guilty this morning, we knew this was going to happen and this was confirmed in court. She pleaded guilty to kidnapping and threatening the father of the 6-year-old in harming the little girl if they did not pay the R 2-million that she wanted.Mia Lindeque,Reporter-Eyewitness news
Listen below for the full interview ...
