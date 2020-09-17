Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 18:39
According to the OECD, the world economy will shrink by 4.5%, less than the 6% forecast in June.
Guests
Dr Martyn Davies - Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte
Today at 18:50
PLAY CLIP: ARY3 - Nonkululeko Gobodo - 5'00"
Today at 19:08
What is personal coaching and how could it be helpful in these times?
Guests
Andrew Woodburn - Managing Director at Amrop WoodburnMann
Today at 19:18
ZOOM: Personal Finance Feature: The Best Way To Buy A Car
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Small Business Focus - How to rebuild a team after salary cuts and retrenchments
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
'Andile Lungisa's concerns are predominantly focused on poor prison conditions'

17 September 2020 4:09 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa begins his two-year sentence at the North End prison in Port Elizabeth.

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa handed himself at the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth to start serving his two-year prison sentence.

He was found guilty of assaulting DA councillor Rayno Kayser in 2016 with a water jug during a brawl in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.

Lungisa had filed papers with the Constitutional Court to try and avoid serving time.

Senior legal writer for Arena Holdings Kathryn Kimberly joined Afternoon Drive. She said Lungisa had highlighted the reasons why he is not fit for prison mentioning the distasteful food, lack of privacy and fear of contracting COVID-19 among other things.

His concerns are predominantly focused on the poor prison conditions and he felt to send him to prison would be inhuman.

Kathryn Kimberly, Senior legal writer- Arena Holdings

RELATED: Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services

Kimberly says a crowd of supporters gathered outside the prison in support of Lungisa to which he addressed stating his innocence and that Kayser whom he assaulted had forgiven him and did not want him to be imprisoned.

Listen below for the full interview...


