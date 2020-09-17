'Andile Lungisa's concerns are predominantly focused on poor prison conditions'
Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa handed himself at the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth to start serving his two-year prison sentence.
He was found guilty of assaulting DA councillor Rayno Kayser in 2016 with a water jug during a brawl in the Nelson Mandela Bay council.
Lungisa had filed papers with the Constitutional Court to try and avoid serving time.
Senior legal writer for Arena Holdings Kathryn Kimberly joined Afternoon Drive. She said Lungisa had highlighted the reasons why he is not fit for prison mentioning the distasteful food, lack of privacy and fear of contracting COVID-19 among other things.
His concerns are predominantly focused on the poor prison conditions and he felt to send him to prison would be inhuman.Kathryn Kimberly, Senior legal writer- Arena Holdings
RELATED: Andile Lungisa has until Thursday to report to correctional services
Kimberly says a crowd of supporters gathered outside the prison in support of Lungisa to which he addressed stating his innocence and that Kayser whom he assaulted had forgiven him and did not want him to be imprisoned.
Listen below for the full interview...
