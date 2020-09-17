Failed manager hired to fix potholes - JRA says it can't dispute his references
The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) board has appointed Republic Monakedi, who allegedly failed to supply the Mopani district proper service infrastructure when he was provided with a drought relief fund of R85 million.
To help equip drought-stricken areas with drilling, testing, equipping and electrifying boreholes.
Close to R57-million was spent without being utilised, leaving the community in the district without water and left the municipality with no other choice but to use water tankers to transport water to affected areas in order to device the crisis.
JRA operations manager for human capital management Elvis Zwane joined Afternoon Drive. He explained that they hired Republic Monakedi through the recruitment process they used for the other candidates who were considered for the position and there had been no complaints on Monakedi.
We are dealing with the recruitment processes here and the regulations are very clear, how you get that information through a reference with previous and current employers - and that has been done - it's not for JRA to dispute the references.Elvis Zwane, Operations manager for human capital management - JRA
If the process itself in the recruitment process has irregularities then you have a case to raise with me.Elvis Zwane, Operations manager for human capital management - JRA
