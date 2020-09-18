Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba
After its official launch in August, Herman Mashaba’s political party, Action SA has registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) and will be running for next year's local government elections.
Mashaba's party has shown that it has met the IEC's criteria's to run in the elections.
Speaking to Bongani Bingwa, Mashaba says his entry in the political arena will make a huge difference.
Our country is on fire and we are just shot of being declared a failed state and an intervention is critical and urgent for the country. I believe Action SA is going to be the party that is going to make that difference.Herman Mashaba, Leader - Action SA
He says 18.5 million South Africans didn't vote in the last elections and ever since the launch of the People's Dialogue as a platform to engage citizens, 2.4 million South Africans gave his party the mandate to run for the elections.
It is important to unseat the African National Congress and bring a government that will serve citizens and and not serve its political needs. We were given a mandate by 2.4 million South Africans to contest in the upcoming elections.Herman Mashaba, Leader - Action SA
Listen below to the full conversation:
