Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar





Clement Manyathela is learning his way around the kitchen with famous chefs providing him tasks to prepare a meal each month, he is then rated by not only the chefs but his own producers and the listeners.

Last month _Lazy Makoti _founder Moagu Seshoene rated Manyathela 5/10 on his first assignment, which was to make butternut soup.

The second challenge was organised by food stylist and photographer Katelyn Allegra, who was surprised and elated by Manyathela's attempt at making homemade custard from scratch, giving him a rating of 9/10.

After I saw your attempt at instant custard the one with the powder, I was a little bit worried because that and what you made this week are so far apart; it's like another person made it. Katelyn Allegra, Food stylist and photographer

I am so proud because my main thing about custard is nobody likes lumpy custard and you absolutely nailed that, there were no lumps there. It was so smooth; it looks like custard. I am blown away abut what you did, I don’t think there are a lot of people out there that would get that result on their first attempt. Katelyn Allegra, Food stylist and photographer

The Clement Manyathela Show producers Ayanda Mgede, Laura Wener and Abel Mabalane rated Clement's homemade custard.

There were complaints about too much sugar. Manyathela admits that he was confused by the measurements but other than that they were happy with the results.

Wener gave him 8/10, Mgede gave him 7/10 and 10/10 from Mabalane.

Listeners also joined into the fun with 40.6% saying Manyathela’s custard-making skills were good.

Watch Manyathela's cooking video below:

Coming Up at 10h35 on #CookingWithClement @TheRealClementM has attempted to make homemade custard🧐 the last time he attempted such, it was a disaster🤣. pic.twitter.com/57auxuAHPU — 702 (@Radio702) September 18, 2020

The second challenge for Manyathela to complete is set by South African celebrity chef Lesego Semenya.

We are going to move to the hot kitchen stuff, you are going to be making steak. Lesego Semenya, South African celebrity chef

Listen below to the full conversation: