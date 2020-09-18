Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Moaka 702 Gradient Azania Moaka 702 Gradient
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:05
The Upside of Failure - Musi Maimane
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Mmusi Maimane
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Max Hoba
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Max Hoba
Today at 15:16
EWN: Sacca and NUMSA picket outside SAA offices
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:50
OR Tambo Airport Drop of Zone
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Bongiwe Pityi-Vokwana, General Manager O.R. Tambo International Airport
Today at 16:10
Special Tribunal orders EC ambulance scooter tender be halted
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Advocate Selby Makgotho, Special Tribunal spokesperson
Today at 16:20
Tips to Avoid Intellectual Property Infringement
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Janine Hollesen, Director and Head of the Intellectual Propert at Werkmans Attorneys
Today at 16:40
Locating a long lost friend or family member
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Andile Gaelesiwe - Founder at Open Disclosure Foundation
Today at 17:20
Celebrating the life of the late South African poet, Keorapetse Kgositsile
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Elinor Sisulu
Today at 18:16
Divercity’s R1.8-billion Jewel City redevelopment in joburg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Carel Kleynhans - CEO at Divercity
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Ethical Footwear and Accessories Brand - Matsidiso South Africa
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Jinae Heyns - Co-Owner at Matsidiso South Africa
No Items to show
Up Next: Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan. 18 September 2020 2:01 PM
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities. 18 September 2020 1:33 PM
Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar Food stylist and photographer Katelyn Allegra rates Clement's first homemade custard attempt a 9/10. 18 September 2020 12:37 PM
View all Local
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs. 18 September 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg. 17 September 2020 9:44 AM
View all Politics
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
Woolworths earnings plummet, but SA food business shows strong growth Woolworths Holdings has released its annual financial results. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CEO Roy Bagattini. 17 September 2020 8:58 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 17 September 2020 8:27 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. 17 September 2020 11:39 AM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Africa
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase

18 September 2020 12:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Carbon emissions
Africa
Renewable energy
Absa
Commodities
Fossil fuels
Absa group
Coal
energy
energy mix
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
vanadium
Vanadium Redox Flow Battery
Bevan Jones
African Source Markets
Gas-to-power
vanadium redox batteries
vanadium redox

There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them.

Coal, for now, remains a dominant part of Africa’s energy mix, but there are significant renewable energy projects under construction across Africa.

Gas-to-power is cleaner than coal and likely to become a large part of the Continent’s energy mix in the near future.

The demand for commodities that support the reduction of carbon emissions will inevitably increase.

Related articles:

Vanadium

More than 97% of the world’s Vanadium is mined in South Africa, China and Russia. It’s used in vanadium redox batteries, commercially used for grid energy storage.

“People like Bushveld Minerals are doing very good work,” says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets. “It’s an opportunity for South Africa. If the tech improves, vanadium could be a very good one to look at.”

For more detail, listen or watch the discussion below.

Watch the entire, unedited discussion below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase


18 September 2020 12:06 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Carbon emissions
Africa
Renewable energy
Absa
Commodities
Fossil fuels
Absa group
Coal
energy
energy mix
absa cib
Absa Corporate and Investment Banking
vanadium
Vanadium Redox Flow Battery
Bevan Jones
African Source Markets
Gas-to-power
vanadium redox batteries
vanadium redox

More from Absa Insight 2020

gold-glittersjpg

Inflation is not dead. Gold will continue to glitter once fear subsides

17 September 2020 11:39 AM

There is just so much money-printing going on in the world right now, says Bevan Jones, CEO of African Source Markets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-3jpg

Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions

16 September 2020 3:38 PM

The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

less-riskyjpg

It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa

15 September 2020 1:17 PM

Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

absa-insights-thumbnail-wide-article-1jpg

Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year

14 September 2020 2:53 PM

Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch

Local

Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar

Local

Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from?

Politics

EWN Highlights

Numsa, SACCA give DPE another week to find money for SAA restructuring plan

18 September 2020 1:57 PM

LIVE BLOG: Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma outlines regulations for lockdown level 1

18 September 2020 1:33 PM

UK warns of possible return to lockdown across England

18 September 2020 12:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA