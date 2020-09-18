International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women
According to recent Statistics SA figures, whites earn three times the wage of black employees. Women earn 30% less than their counterparts.
Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report speaks to Afrika Tikkun group executive for strategy, partnerships and communications Onyi Nwaneri for her take on International Equal Pay Day.
It is a joke. Why celebrate International Equal Pay Day if we still have the pay disparities?Onyi Nwaneri, Group executive for strategy, partnerships and communications at Afrika Tikkun
A lot more needs to be done. Starting from men. We still have a male-dominated industry. Men need to say let's make decisions that are more inclusive and intentional to empower women.Onyi Nwaneri, Group executive for strategy, partnerships and communications at Afrika Tikkun
Listen below for the full interview...
