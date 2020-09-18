The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba
Born and raised in the Free State mining town of Welkom, South Africa, Max-Hoba, born Maxhoba Maponya, is an accomplished singer-songwriter, producer, label owner, performer and voiceover artist with the love for travel and culture.
He is currently one of the Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part ambassadors, Vuyani Dance Theatre ambassador and former Oxfam Pan Africa goodwill ambassador (Women Food Climate Campaign). He has played a pivotal role in the rise of hip-hop and AfroSoul in South Africa and has since established himself as one of the most trusted entertainers. Under his label Hobacity Productions he has released and toured two albums, namely Making History and Traveling.
Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged speaks to Max-Hoba to find out more.
One of the songs, Ntjhanyana, is celebrating 10 years. I fused it with a song that I did with the late Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana.Max-Hoba, Musician
I have a song called UJabulani that is about people who get power drunk.Max-Hoba, Musician
Listen below for the full interview...
More from Entertainment
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?
Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection.Read More
[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
[WATCH] Guy cutting tree wrong way and cussing himself for it goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More
Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and FacebookRead More