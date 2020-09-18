The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict. 18 September 2020 5:37 PM
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.... 18 September 2020 3:41 PM
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan. 18 September 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs. 18 September 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg. 17 September 2020 9:44 AM
View all Politics
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities. 18 September 2020 1:33 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana. 18 September 2020 3:27 PM
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba

18 September 2020 3:27 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
#unplugged
Max-Hoba

The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana.

Born and raised in the Free State mining town of Welkom, South Africa, Max-Hoba, born Maxhoba Maponya, is an accomplished singer-songwriter, producer, label owner, performer and voiceover artist with the love for travel and culture.

He is currently one of the Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part ambassadors, Vuyani Dance Theatre ambassador and former Oxfam Pan Africa goodwill ambassador (Women Food Climate Campaign). He has played a pivotal role in the rise of hip-hop and AfroSoul in South Africa and has since established himself as one of the most trusted entertainers. Under his label Hobacity Productions he has released and toured two albums, namely Making History and Traveling.

Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged speaks to Max-Hoba to find out more.

One of the songs, Ntjhanyana, is celebrating 10 years. I fused it with a song that I did with the late Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana.

Max-Hoba, Musician

I have a song called UJabulani that is about people who get power drunk.

Max-Hoba, Musician

Listen below for the full interview...


18 September 2020 3:27 PM
by Tlou Legodi
Tags:
#unplugged
Max-Hoba

More from Entertainment

2020-09-18 tiktok trend of people filing teeth with nail file

TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking

18 September 2020 8:21 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-18woman twerks on top of a coffin

[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused

18 September 2020 8:20 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-17 old man uses slush machine thinking its sanitiser

[WATCH] Old man uses slush machine at store thinking it's hand sanitiser

17 September 2020 8:27 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-17Garbage truck tosses woman

[WATCH] Garbage truck tossing woman from bench goes viral

17 September 2020 8:26 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171115somizigif

Does Moeng's claims over Somizi's TV show tick the copyright infringement box?

16 September 2020 1:49 PM

Independent advocate specialising in media, international and constitutional law Ben Winks unpacks copyright protection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-16Recovering addicts share gains about being sober

[WATCH] Recovering drug addicts share their gains since they have been sober

16 September 2020 8:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-16Guy cusses at himself after cutting tree

[WATCH] Guy cutting tree wrong way and cussing himself for it goes viral

16 September 2020 8:16 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-15Gardeners find wedding after 40 years

Gardeners finding lost wedding ring buried in garden 40 years later goes viral

15 September 2020 8:31 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2020-09-15Widower asks for friends after wife dies

Widower puts a poster outside his house asking for friends after wife dies

15 September 2020 8:30 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

fp-viral-picjpg

Parent's claim that tickling is 'child abuse' ignites huge social media debate

14 September 2020 8:45 AM

Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar

Local

Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from?

Politics

Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch

Local

SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted

Local

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Keep hydrated as more hot weather expected over the weekend

18 September 2020 7:56 PM

S.African rights groups join Semenya's battle against ban

18 September 2020 7:41 PM

Man accused of trying to kidnap girl (4) in Roodepoort abandons bail bid

18 September 2020 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA