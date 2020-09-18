The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba





Born and raised in the Free State mining town of Welkom, South Africa, Max-Hoba, born Maxhoba Maponya, is an accomplished singer-songwriter, producer, label owner, performer and voiceover artist with the love for travel and culture.

He is currently one of the Brand South Africa’s Play Your Part ambassadors, Vuyani Dance Theatre ambassador and former Oxfam Pan Africa goodwill ambassador (Women Food Climate Campaign). He has played a pivotal role in the rise of hip-hop and AfroSoul in South Africa and has since established himself as one of the most trusted entertainers. Under his label Hobacity Productions he has released and toured two albums, namely Making History and Traveling.

Azania Mosaka on #702Unplugged speaks to Max-Hoba to find out more.

One of the songs, Ntjhanyana, is celebrating 10 years. I fused it with a song that I did with the late Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana. Max-Hoba, Musician

I have a song called UJabulani that is about people who get power drunk. Max-Hoba, Musician

