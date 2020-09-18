Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch





The Human Rights Watch has issued a statement warning that foreign nationals living in South Africa face countless routine harassment, violence and discrimination from the local community and government authorities.

The organization has stated that xenophobia remains a widespread issue despite the government action plan that was presented last year in March.

Human Rights Watch Africa division Southern Africa Director Dewa Mavhinga joined The Midday Report to stress out how important it is for proper policing structures to be placed to protect foreign nationals and for the community to not take the law into their own hands.

The police have failed to intervene and stop the abuses or arrest the perpetrators and as a result, we have seen a repeat of xenophobic violence, which comes in different ways from time to time, is invited by reckless statements made by political leaders who are scapegoating and blaming foreign nationals for any social ills that may be in South Africa. Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division - Human Rights Watch

There is a need for a robust system of accountability and also change of mindset from the leadership. Dewa Mavhinga, Southern Africa Director with the Africa Division - Human Rights Watch

Mavhinga says President Cyril Ramaphosa should ensure there are appropriate and focused law measures that will ensure foreign nationals are protected in the country.

