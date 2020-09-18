Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient Aubrey Masango 702 Gradient
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict. 18 September 2020 5:37 PM
'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.... 18 September 2020 3:41 PM
Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan. 18 September 2020 2:01 PM
View all Local
Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from? Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka and Sacca president Zazi Nsibanyoni-Mugambi reflect on government's commitment. 18 September 2020 1:01 PM
Action SA given mandate by 2.4 million citizens to run for elections - Mashaba Party leader Herman Mashaba says it is time for citizens to elect people who will serve them and not their political needs. 18 September 2020 7:17 AM
[WATCH LIVE] Renowned human rights lawyer George Bizos to be laid to rest today South Africans bid farewell to the struggle icon at the Westpark Cemetary in Randburg. 17 September 2020 9:44 AM
View all Politics
International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities. 18 September 2020 1:33 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!' Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show. 17 September 2020 9:12 PM
View all Business
I’ve never been interested in money - Cameron (11), son of Bruce Whitfield "It's brilliant! The jokes are actually funny," says Cameron in his review of "Manage Your Money Like a Grownup". 15 September 2020 11:29 AM
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Foreigners – fearful of SA’s spiralling debt – are dumping government bonds The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management. 14 September 2020 7:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
'Newspapers know about what I will be doing more than I do,' says Gavin Hunt With speculation linking him to the Kaizer Chiefs coaching role, Hunt says he is waiting for word from his agent. 14 September 2020 5:35 PM
Any intervention we implement is controlled by us, not the minister - Sascoc Acting CEO Ravi Govender says the federation is not putting Cricket SA under administration. 14 September 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
The song UJabulani is about people who get power drunk - Max-Hoba The musician told #702Unplugged he fused Ntjhanyana, which turns 10, with a song he did with Java (HHP) called O Re Jela Bana. 18 September 2020 3:27 PM
TikTok trend showing people use nail file to grind teeth down has us talking Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:21 AM
[WATCH] Woman twerking on man's coffin goes viral and leaves people confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 18 September 2020 8:20 AM
View all Entertainment
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
View all World
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
It’s slowly but surely getting less risky to fund mining in Africa Many countries on the Continent are increasingly providing investors with the stability and regulatory certainty they seek. 15 September 2020 1:17 PM
View all Africa
'We lived in a big house with a pool. But my parents were anxious about money' Bruce Whitfield interviews 702 presenter John Perlman about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 14 September 2020 8:08 PM
Does Govt have a plan to fix our lockdown-smashed, drowning-in-debt country? The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Duma Gqubule, founder at the Centre for Economic Development and Transformation. 14 September 2020 6:25 PM
Commodities – with notable exceptions – are having a great year Supply/demand fundamentals are looking good, for now. Absa Corporate and Investment Banking provides a view on 2020 and beyond. 14 September 2020 2:53 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane

18 September 2020 3:41 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
one south africa movement

On this week's #The Upside of Failure we hear from the politician about his failings and how he turns these failures into success.

Every week we invite a guest to discuss their failures and how they managed to turn them into successes that matter. This week founder and lead activist of One South Africa Movement Mmusi Maimane joined Azania Mosaka to share his personal and professional failures.

Maimane explained the reason why he felt the political systems have failed South African citizens were are based on corruption and mistrust.

You look at the state of our nation, you see what is happening in our country today. First of all, what happens is that politicians capture parties, who capture the state and that deflect is corruption and I think politicians now no longer listen to citizens.

Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

We are seeing a decline in votes, 17-million of our fellow South African don’t trust the system, they no longer vote.

Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

RELATED: People are perfected as a result of their experience of failure - Prof Jansen

Maimane says he did not see himself as a politician when he was young and also reminisced on his first campaign when he was still a member of the Democratic Alliance and how it felt when the party did not win the elections led by him.

Because of the gamble and going and running a massive campaign it was huge and we grew significantly. I will never forget the 18th of May 2011 where I when I was in Thabo Mbeki informal settlement and it felt like the work had come crashing down.

Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

I will never forget how depressing that day was and how I felt. First of all it was public, sometimes you don’t risk that much when you do things privately. It is much easier when you fail privately.

Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

I didn’t go into politics to fight for a position or to build a career out of politics, I went there to fight and still do today for a concept for a vision of building a South Africa which all citizens black and white can prosper and live together in peace.

Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

Maimane goes on to explain his failures in relationships and as a parent.

Listen below for the full interview ...


18 September 2020 3:41 PM
by Siyamthanda Matiso
Tags:
Mmusi Maimane
one south africa movement

More from Local

scootersjpg

SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted

18 September 2020 5:37 PM

Spokesprson Advocate Selby Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Xenophobia

Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch

18 September 2020 2:01 PM

The watchdog says foreign nationals in SA live in constant fear due to xenophobic violence despite government action plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rich wealthy businessman salary 123rf 123rfbusiness

International Equal Pay Day: Be more intentional in empowering women

18 September 2020 1:33 PM

Onyi Nwaneri of Afrika Tikkun says it is a joke to celebrate the day when we still have the pay disparities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

pot-steam-cooking-food-meal-preparation-kitchen-123rf

Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar

18 September 2020 12:37 PM

Food stylist and photographer Katelyn Allegra rates Clement's first homemade custard attempt a 9/10.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

car motoring 123rf

'Don't overspend on a car purchase - smaller and cheaper equals better value!'

17 September 2020 9:12 PM

Low interest rates and plenty of deals on offer - personal finance guru Warren Ingram points out the pitfalls on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pothole

Failed manager hired to fix potholes - JRA says it can't dispute his references

17 September 2020 5:10 PM

The agency's Elvis Zwane says they hired Republic Monakedi through a recruitment process they used for other candidates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Andile Lungisa

'Andile Lungisa's concerns are predominantly focused on poor prison conditions'

17 September 2020 4:09 PM

Former ANC Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa begins his two-year sentence at the North End prison in Port Elizabeth.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tharina

Mastermind pleads guilty to kidnapping and threatening father of Vaal girl

17 September 2020 2:14 PM

Due to Tharina Human and three others pleading guilty the family will never get to hear what was behind the incident.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Crime scene tape police barrier 123rfcrime 123rf

'It is a sad day when country cannot guarantee safety of its health workers'

17 September 2020 1:56 PM

SA Medical Association president Dr Angelique Coetzee reflects on the murder of anaesthetist Dr Abdulhay Munshi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sophie Lichaba

'The formula that I have is if somebody else can do it I will be able to do it'

17 September 2020 12:47 PM

Actress and businesswoman Sophie Lichaba shares her personal journey on #Hanging out with Clement

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Clement Manyathela aces custard test ... but he must take it easy on the sugar

Local

Government commits to give SAA R10.5bn but where will this money come from?

Politics

Reckless statements by political leaders fuel xenophobia - Human Rights Watch

Local

SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted

Local

EWN Highlights

EWN Weather Watch: Keep hydrated as more hot weather expected over the weekend

18 September 2020 7:56 PM

S.African rights groups join Semenya's battle against ban

18 September 2020 7:41 PM

Man accused of trying to kidnap girl (4) in Roodepoort abandons bail bid

18 September 2020 7:04 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA