'Politics have become an elite project designed for a few,' says Mmusi Maimane





Every week we invite a guest to discuss their failures and how they managed to turn them into successes that matter. This week founder and lead activist of One South Africa Movement Mmusi Maimane joined Azania Mosaka to share his personal and professional failures.

Maimane explained the reason why he felt the political systems have failed South African citizens were are based on corruption and mistrust.

You look at the state of our nation, you see what is happening in our country today. First of all, what happens is that politicians capture parties, who capture the state and that deflect is corruption and I think politicians now no longer listen to citizens. Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

We are seeing a decline in votes, 17-million of our fellow South African don’t trust the system, they no longer vote. Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

Maimane says he did not see himself as a politician when he was young and also reminisced on his first campaign when he was still a member of the Democratic Alliance and how it felt when the party did not win the elections led by him.

Because of the gamble and going and running a massive campaign it was huge and we grew significantly. I will never forget the 18th of May 2011 where I when I was in Thabo Mbeki informal settlement and it felt like the work had come crashing down. Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

I will never forget how depressing that day was and how I felt. First of all it was public, sometimes you don’t risk that much when you do things privately. It is much easier when you fail privately. Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

I didn’t go into politics to fight for a position or to build a career out of politics, I went there to fight and still do today for a concept for a vision of building a South Africa which all citizens black and white can prosper and live together in peace. Mmusi Maimane, Founder and lead activist of the movement One South Africa

Maimane goes on to explain his failures in relationships and as a parent.

Listen below for the full interview ...