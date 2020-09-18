SIU special tribunal orders Eastern Cape ambulance scooter tender be halted
The Special Investigating Unit special tribunal has suspended tender for the rollout of the Eastern Cape Health Department’s R10-million controversial scooters that were meant to ferry patients from rural areas to the nearest health facilities.
He says the R10.1-million was meant for 100 scooters but only six to 10 were delivered.
Special tribunal spokesperson Advocate Selby Makgotho says the money for the scooter project has not been paid as an application was submitted stating that if the money is paid the state will suffer irreparable financial harm.
The money has not been paid from the scooter project and as such the contention by the applicant was that should it be paid the state will suffer irreparable financial harm so based on that submission the special tribunal has ordered the R10.1-million should not be paid pending further investigation.Advocate Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson Special Investigating Unit special tribunal
The SIU contends that nothing should be paid as to what happens between those that have been delivered and outstanding is the matter between the department and the service provider but from where we stand as the Special tribunal our interdict is clear the department must not be involved in any rollout pending the finalisation of the investigation towards the Health Department by the SIU.Advocate Selby Makgotho, Spokesperson Special Investigating Unit special tribunal
RELATED: 'EC scooters were procured to allow transportation of meds by health workers'
Makgotho says none of the parties involved have opposed the interdict.
Listen below for the full interview ...
